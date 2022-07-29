ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock – live: Consoles in stock at Game, AO, Very, Scan and Currys – how to buy yours today

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Update 28 July: The PS5 is in stock at Very , the BT Shop , AO , EE and Argos , with digital edition bundles also available at Game , Scan and Currys , which has no fewer than 13 bundles in stock. The PS5 has sold out at Amazon . Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.

So far, this avalanche of console restocks has continued throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – were even more difficult to find until just this week, where we’ve finally seen the cheaper console arrive at several retailers.

If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews .

ComicBook

New PlayStation Controller Revealed

Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices

With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage

The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty

Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The newest, ninth-gen Apple iPad is reduced by £40 at Amazon

It’s rare to see any kind of price cut for current Apple products, so we’re pretty excited to see the latest iPad reduced at Amazon. Now to be clear, this isn’t a Black Friday-style slashing of the Apple tablet’s price, but a useful £40 off the latest model shouldn’t be sniffed at, especially when it’s offered by Amazon, which of course means it also comes with free next-day delivery for Prime members.Specifically, this is the ninth-generation Apple iPad with Wi-Fi. We included it in our roundup of the best tablets, and awarded it the title of “best Apple tablet for...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Save £250 on this Garmin fenix 6X smartwatch right now

If you’re in the market for a tough, go-anywhere smartwatch with a massive battery life and a huge range of outdoors sports features, we’ve found a great Garmin deal for you.From the manufacturer itself, this offer sees the flagship fenix 6X watch, in carbon grey with a sapphire crystal, reduced by a massive £250, from £639.99 to £389.99. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the fenix 6 was awarded “best for innovation” in our roundup of the best Garmin watches.The fenix 6X is a leader among Garmin’s outdoor smartwatch range, packing ski maps for 2,000 resorts worldwide, a battery...
NFL
The Game Haus

God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses

God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

GameStop Summer Sale: Save Up to 50% on PlayStation Titles

Just when you thought it was safe to step outside and let your PlayStation cool down for a bit, GameStop just announced a sale that should carry your gameplay through the end of summer (and probably beyond). Charge your controllers, fire up the A/C and get ready to hit “play,” because GameStop's Sony Summer Sale(Opens in a new window) is running now through Aug. 13. Thirty-three games are currently available for up to 50% off the normal retail price, including top-tier titles like:
MLB
PC Gamer

All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year

Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Chime sound was key to company success, Ring smart doorbell creator says

The sound of the doorbell chime used by smart home firm Ring was the key thing to get right in order to make the company a success, founder Jamie Siminoff has said.The Ring chief executive and chief inventor said the most successful companies long-term had built brands that often involved iconic or familiar sounds.Mr Siminoff told the PA news agency that he had gone through dozens of variations of a doorbell chime before choosing the one now used by the firm’s video doorbells.Founded as Doorbot in 2013, Ring has grown to become one of the biggest smart home security companies...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

The PlayStation Plus Video Game Everyone Needs to Play

The PlayStation Plus subscription service has an incredible suite of games so picking just one can be daunting. Luckily, Sony is bringing over one of Sega's longest-running (and best) franchises to the service. Yakuza: Like A Dragon, a spinoff of the Yakuza series, is now available to all PS Plus...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now

The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor stepping down as CEO of company after crypto crash loses it $1 billion

Michael Saylor, the bitcoin advocate and chief executive of Microstrategy, is stepping down as head of the company after his bets on crypto lost it $1 billion.Mr Saylor has led business intelligence company Microstrategy for the last 30 years, since founding it in 1989.But he became more famous when he publicly supported bitcoin, and began adding the cryptocurrency to the company’s balance sheet. As a result, the company became less a business intelligence firm and more a speculation vehicle for the value of the cryptocurrency.That meant that when the price of the currency crashed in weeks, the company was hit...
STOCKS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP

A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

