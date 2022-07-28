JayDaYoungan death: Rapper fatally shot aged 24

Rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot on Wednesday (27 July) outside his home in Bogalusa, Louisiana . He was 24 years old.

The musician, known for his tracks “23 Island” and “Opps”, was killed in a shooting that occurred shortly before 6pm, according to a Facebook post by Bogalusa police.

Police also said that Kenyatta Scott Sr, a close family member of JayDaYoungan (real name Javorius Scott), was wounded but stable.

“Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available,” the department wrote.

JayDaYoungan’s official DJ reacted to the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the pair together with the words: “I just wanna thank you for everything you did for me. Real s*** I’ll never forget.”

The rapper released several mixtapes and a debut studio album, Baby23 , after signing to Atlantic Records in 2017.

He had collaborated with artists such as Latto, Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz and Moneybagg Yo.

In October 2021, police caught JayDaYoungan with a pistol he was not permitted to carry due to indictments he was facing in Texas over charges of assault on a pregnant woman and illegal possession of Oxycodone.

JayDaYoungan was also out on $175,000 (£143,785) bond at the time after a September arrest for suspicion of being accessory to second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

He faced five years in prison for the gun charges, but was released in June and credited with time served. He was under house arrest at the time of his death.

The rapper was father to a young son. In his last Instagram post, made the day before his death, JayDaYoungan was seen rapping while dancing and playing with his son.