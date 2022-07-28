ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former teacher opens up about why he quit for a job at Walmart

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktn5U_0gvokNeN00

A former teacher in northeast Ohio is opening up about why he walked away from years of teaching to go work at Walmart.

Seth Goshorn decided to share his personal story through TikTok, posting a short clip of him holding up and displaying Walmart's signature blue uniform in the same way athletes hold up their team jersey on draft day.

The 28-year-old's post , just 6 seconds long with a caption that read "Leaving teaching after 6 years to go be a manager at Walmart and make more not using my degree," quickly went viral. It has now been viewed more than 810,000 times in the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYslN_0gvokNeN00
Courtesy Seth Goshorn - PHOTO: Seth Goshorn followed his younger brother, Heath, to Walmart. The two siblings are now both coaches for the retailer, with Seth as a stocking coach and Heath as an academy coach who trains managers.

Goshorn told " Good Morning America " that even though he "absolutely" loved teaching, he switched careers for a higher salary, especially since he hopes to start a family with his fiancée in the near future.

"The compensation," he added. "It was a lot better than I think people are used to and what people would expect."

Goshorn also said he saw more opportunity for growth at Walmart, saying, "You don't have to go and get another degree or more initials or letters in front of your name to move up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bK8QN_0gvokNeN00
Courtesy Seth Goshorn - PHOTO: Seth Goshorn, his brother, mother, and fiancée pose together at Walmart in an undated photo.

As a stocking 2 coach at a Walmart store in Massillon, Ohio, Goshorn said he makes about $55,000 a year before bonuses, a figure Walmart corroborated to "GMA."

It was an upward move for him after working for five-and-a-half years in education, first as a reading tutor in a lower-paying school district and then as a second-grade teacher in a district he described as a "middle [to] upper" paying district.

MORE: Texas school district to adopt 4-day week amid teacher shortage

He said when he was teaching with Plain Local Schools in Ohio's Stark County last year, he was earning $43,000 a year. The district confirmed to "GMA" that their elementary teacher salaries range from $43,896 to $83,766.

Goshorn said he hoped to shine a light on how he felt hard-working teachers and his former colleagues are underappreciated, in the wake of a national teacher shortage and amid high burnout among educators since the COVID pandemic.

"There's a misconception that we only work six or nine months out [of] a year," he said, explaining that often, teachers spend many extra hours outside the classroom to draw up lesson plans, grade assignments and so forth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbSUs_0gvokNeN00
Courtesy Seth Goshorn - PHOTO: Seth Goshorn poses with his "Most Valuable Teacher" banner in his classroom in Ohio in an undated photo.

"Think about how good our teachers can be if they could focus on just teaching and not have to work a second job on the weekends," he said, adding that he also coached two sports and worked summer school sessions while holding down his teaching position. "They chose to be a teacher because they're passionate about it. They didn't choose to have to work a second job that comes along with it, and that's the thing that I would have loved to see go away."

MORE: Teachers find themselves in middle of paid leave debate as they face burnout, shortages

Although he's giving up full-time teaching, for now, he said he plans on keeping and renewing his teaching license and doesn't discourage others to pursue the same path he was once on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiIbz_0gvokNeN00
Courtesy Seth Goshorn - PHOTO: Seth Goshorn poses in his classroom in northeast Ohio in an undated photo.

"I absolutely don't want this to be that I'm just trying to discourage anybody from becoming a teacher," he said. "That's not the case. I just want my teacher friends to be paid as they should be."

Comments / 91

Livy Joy
4d ago

Great he made a choice to satisfy himself and we all have that option whatever what we think of the reason.Be happy and go for it....

Reply(1)
42
John Kempter
3d ago

The biggest problem in public schools are the politics!! My wife taught for 26 years and I had no idea of the things that these so called 6 and 7 figure salaried experts put these teachers through until I saw it with my own two eyes! No wonder teachers are quitting in mass numbers!

Reply
11
#fblessatlast#
4d ago

Teachers aren’t allowed to teach anymore, there to follow new WOKISM policies… Sad world we live in…

Reply(14)
64
GMA

GMA

