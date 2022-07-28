Ga DOT works at 10 Loop in Athens

10 Loop

There is a heads-up for drivers on Highway 10 Loop in Athens, a traffic shift at US 29 southbound under the Loop: drivers will be moved to the inner lane with the outside lane closed, starting at around 10 this morning and lasting til about 2 this afternoon.

From the Ga DOT…

Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partner Georgia Bridge & Concrete LLC will be performing a traffic shift to both eastbound and westbound roadways. Traffic will move to the inside lanes..

WHEN: The traffic shift will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022..

WHERE: SR 8 / US 29 Southbound, under SR 10 Loop. Traffic will be directed to the inner lane with the outside lane and shoulder being closed. Signage and marking will direct traffic on the roadway.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

