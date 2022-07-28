ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, July 28th 2022

By Randy Bushover
 3 days ago

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors has unanimously approved an updated Erie County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. The update is required every five years in order to apply and qualify for certain federal grant monies.

The Law Offices of Francis M. Letro have relocated to space on the third floor of the historic Marin Building at 237 Main Street.  The firm had spent 26 years in The Dun Building on Pearl Street downtown.

NOCO is hosting a free geothermal information session on August 9th at 6pm at Daemen University’s Wick Campus Center in the Alumni Lounge.  For more information, go to noco.com/geothermal-seminar

The City of Niagara Falls has appointed Shelley Darlington as its General Manager of Corporate Services, effective August 12th.

