Why are Asian Americans exploring the world of rock climbing? It's 'inclusive' — Chao

As an immigrant kid from Taiwan growing up in Queens, Peter Wang always had a rebellious streak. While his parents ran a family restaurant in Fair Lawn, Wang dropped out of high school and eventually ended up earning a general education degree.

"I didn't like to be told what to do," said Wang, 42.

He eventually became a professional medical technologist. But he yearned for more to life than work. In 2014, he found his life's meaning on a trip to Yosemite National Park when he discovered rock climbing.

"I felt challenged, not just physically, but mentally as well," Wang recalled.

Climbing became Wang's all-consuming passion as he sought out other enthusiasts to join in the hobby. Two years ago, he felt the need to create a new group dedicated to Asian American rock climbers. He was motivated by what he said he saw during a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, who were scapegoated for the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in China.

"We saw an incident where someone who turned to the climbing community for comfort and support was met with by an individual who was unsympathetic of the situation," Wang said. "We realized that Asian climbers may feel unsafe ... and may need to connect with people who are experiencing the same issues."

Soon, Wang and some of his fellow climbers started talking about a group in which Asian American climbers could socialize and promote local Asian-owned businesses. In December 2021, the first meetup brought together people at The Cliffs at Harlem. Asian Climbing Tribe was born.

Climbing explodes with popularity — and diversity

No longer a sport dominated by white Americans, climbing is now a trendy "it" sport, attracting people from all backgrounds. With indoor climbing studios opening at a breakneck pace in 2021, the number of climbing gyms in the United States will surpass 600 by the end of 2022, according to Climbing Business Journal.

At Method Gym in Newark, more than three dozen climbers from Asian Climbing Tribe focused on scaling the walls with pegs. Method is an Asian-owned gym that the group wanted to support financially, meeting in New Jersey for one of its regular get-togethers. The group consists of more than 1,300 members from around the Northeast region who travel to different climbing gyms, Wang said.

Rock climbing exploded in popularity in recent years, prompted by its entry as an Olympic sport at last year's Tokyo games, Wang said.

"We definitely also witness this popularity extend into the Asian American community," he added.

Richard Song, a partner at Method Climbing Gym, tapped into the popularity of rock climbing in 2020 when he and his business partners opened the gym in Newark.

"It's a social and inclusive sport," he said. "We're really proud of how we bring people together."

Beyond Asian groups, Method has hosted social events for Black women rock climbers and LGBTQ groups. Climbing is as much of a mental challenge as it is a physical challenge, Song said. It's especially popular with Asians because it was introduced as an Olympic sport with Asian athletes excelling, he said.

Asian parents enrolled their kids in the sport after seeing it in the Olympics, Song said.

"You can be 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds and do really well," he added.

Climbers range in age from 8 to 70, Song said. The image of the lean, buff white male climbing mountains is no longer the case, he added.

"We really made it more inclusive," Song said.

There are climbers from all age groups who attend Asian Climbing Tribe's meetups, Song said, adding that the group welcomes anyone who supports the cause, and the climber doesn't have to be Asian.

There are sometimes social activities after a meetup, such as dinner, Wang said.

"Climbing is a very unique community, it's a small community and we all know who's who," Wang said.

The club travels to climb — its farthest adventure took members to St. George, Utah. It is trying to build relationships with all the gyms in the New York City area and making its way into New Jersey, Wang said.

He said he hopes the group can grow into a national organization.

An inclusive — and healthy — community

There are no membership fees to join Asian Climbing Tribe. To become a crew member or volunteer, the member has to attend at least three meetups, "so you have an understanding of who we are and what we have to offer to the community," Wang said.

Hunter Lee, 19, of Boston, joined Asian Climbing Tribe for the camaraderie.

"I find that in these communities where I'm not the minority, I feel more free and comfortable in expressing myself," Lee said. "I don't feel the need to suppress or make excuses for the parts of me that stem from my cultural identity. It's nice to have that kind of comfort and support in a sport I love."

Husband-and-wife team Eric Wan and Caroline Zhang, both 26, decided to try out Asian Climbing Tribe as a way to make new friends. They recently moved to Jersey City from Texas and hoped to meet like-minded folks at Method.

"Rock climbing is a very inclusive community," Wang said.

He said the sport has changed his life.

"I slowly stopped drinking regularly and eventually quit smoking," said Wang, who lives in Queens.

Beyond the new health habit, climbing has enabled Wang to form lifelong deep friendships.

"We often go on adventures where our lives are literally in the hands of our friends, so when we say we trust them with our lives, it's genuinely true, for the most part," Wang said.

Mary Chao covers the Asian communities of North Jersey and real estate.

