Multiple Franklin Lakes school board candidates to challenge status quo in fall elections

FRANKLIN LAKES — What was expected to be a busy fall election season just got busier.

The candidates who filed to run for seats on the school board by Monday's deadline suggest last year's debate on parents' rights is not over.

There are two three-year seats held by Franklin Lakes on the nine-member Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School Board of Education. Incumbent Maria Amparo is running for a new term against parents' rights candidate Kim Ansh, who narrowly lost to trustee Helen Koulikourdis last year.

Grade school race

At the grade school level, three three-year seats are open on the nine-member board. Incumbents Taso Katopodis and Joseph Rosano are not seeking reelection.

President Elisa Billis is running for reelection with newcomers Lisa Cardella and Robert Spiotti under a joint "Excellence, Kindness, Valor" slogan. Candidate Sarah Mourad is running under the "Putting Students First" banner.

PRIMARY CONFUSION:GOP dropout still on ballot

It is not yet clear if any of the candidates will continue the message of last year's "For Our Children" candidates Ari Donio, Scott Loia and Kathryn D'Agostino. They succeeded three incumbents on the board with their "take back our schools" platform.

Municipal race

The municipal election has three posts up for a vote: mayor and two council members. Mayor Frank Bivona announced he would not seek reelection, while four-term council incumbents Ann Swist and Joseph Cadicina announced they would seek reelection.

But the borough's county committee chose newcomers Ardith Cardenas and Joel Ansh, husband of Ramapo Indian Hills candidate Kim Ansh, to run with mayoral candidate and four-term Councilman Charles Kahwaty on its party line. Swist and Cadicina and their mayoral candidate, Councilwoman Gail A. Kelly, were bumped to an alternative GOP column.

The county committee slate won in the June primary elections. In April, Cardenas notified the county she was dropping out of the race, but it was too late to be taken off the primary ballot.

PARENTS' RIGHTS GAINS:Three candidates score in Franklin Lakes

Bergen County Elections Division Supervisor Sabrina Taranto initially said the county committee had until Sept. 15 to name a replacement on the ballot. However, Taranto said Wednesday that Cardenas had "rescinded her withdrawal" and is listed on the county ballot for Franklin Lakes council for November.

Further drama was added to the race when Susan McGowan and Gary Sheppard filed in June to run for council as independents. McGowan, a former school board member, served briefly on the council last year, succeeding Denis Bonagura when he stepped down for personal reasons. She was displaced when Bonagura changed his mind, ran for the remainder of his unexpired term and won in November.

And this year there will be a party race, with Democrats posting Michael Strauss for mayor and Fernando Saenz for council.