Paterson victim support program scrambles for funding as state grant sunsets

PATERSON — After going through emergency surgery for two gunshot wounds, Terrance Drakeford of Paterson said he was lying in his hospital bed last year wondering if he was going to live or die.

Then a stranger walked into the room and introduced himself as Teddy Martinez from the Paterson Healing Collective, a violence intervention program that provides support after shooting and stabbings.

Drakeford, now 29, said the group helped him obtain health insurance so he could get the medications needed, got him a wheelchair for the three months when he couldn’t walk and helped him with doctors’ appointments and food shopping. Once he got well enough, Drakeford started volunteering with the Healing Collective, and that eventually led to his getting a job with the organization.

“Paterson Healing Collective gave me a chance to turn my life around,” he said.

But last week, organizers of the Healing Collective received some bad news: The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office was not planning to renew the grant that pays for the Paterson program and eight similar violence intervention initiatives that operate out of various hospitals around the state.

“We’re not sure what we’re going to do. Everything is up in the air,” Liza Chowdhury, one of the founders of the Healing Collective, said Friday after getting the news that the funding was ending.

But St. Joseph’s Health, which partners with Chowdhury’s group on the hospital-based victim support program, quickly stepped up to fill the void.

“Funding to support community violence intervention programs, like the Paterson Healing Collective, is vital to the development of tangible options that can help individuals move away from violence and towards a safe future,” Kevin Slavin, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s, said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“We are disappointed with the decision to cut funding to these programs and we will endeavor to find the necessary support to maintain and strengthen the work of the PHC,” Slavin added.

New Jersey’s nine hospital-based anti-violence programs got $20 million from the federal Victims of Crime Act for their first two years of operation, Gov. Phil Murphy announced in January 2020. The state then extended the funding for another fiscal year, which will end Sept. 30.

New Jersey’s funding under the federal victims’ program has been decreasing in recent years, from $60 million in 2019 to $44 million in 2020 and $25 million in 2021, according to congressional officials. The 2022 funding has not yet been determined, officials said.

Paterson Press on Friday asked the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office for an explanation of the decision to pull the plug on the hospital-based invention program funding. But the office did not provide a public statement answering that question.

Officials at St. Joseph’s and the Healing Collective said the hospital and the nonprofit group would work on the details about how the program in Paterson would continue after September.

“We’re scrambling,” Chowdhury said. "They only gave us two months’ notice.”

The Healing Collective has helped 207 violence victims since the program started in fall 2020, Chowdhury said.

Mayor Andre Sayegh was a vocal supporter for the Healing Collective at its formation. He did not comment Wednesday when a reporter asked about the group’s funding uncertainty.

Chowdhury said Sayegh has told the Healing Collective he may be able to use some of the city’s American Rescue Plan funding to support the program. Sayegh confirmed that it was a possibility.

Paterson Press contacted some of the other eight hospitals around New Jersey involved in the program, but none provided a response saying what they would do about the funding cut.

The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention, a national organization, said the hospital-based programs that were launched in 2020 provided critical victim services at a time when shootings were on the rise across the country.

“These services are often provided by trained violence intervention specialists, who have a deep understanding of the communities they serve and are focused on establishing trusting relationships, coordinating resources, and advocating for victims and their families,” said Joe Kim, a deputy director at HAVI.

“Without a continued investment in these lifesaving services, all nine hospital sites are likely to shut down their programs and the specialized interventions they provide,” Kim added.

HAVI worked as technical adviser for the New Jersey program. The organization is calling for an increase in funding for the hospital programs, rather than a discontinuation of the grants.

“The sites across the state developed a tremendous amount of infrastructure to hire, train and implement this necessary service,” Kim said. “We encourage the attorney general to act immediately to prevent the untimely closure of these nine impactful programs and invest in the long-term development of hospital and community-based violence intervention strategies.”

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., the congressman who represents Paterson, called the Healing Collective “an invaluable resource to shield and heal survivors of violence.” Pascrell said the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee at the end of June approved $1 million for the Healing Collective and that he is working to try to get that funding approved by the full Congress.

Darryl Champion of Paterson said he is glad that the Healing Collective was around after his two daughters — then ages 13 and 15 — were shot in their feet while walking their dog. The gunman in a passing vehicle was trying to hit some young men who had been walking ahead of the girls and ran when they noticed the impending threat, he said.

Champion said the Healing Collective helped his daughters get counseling and then steered them to the Paterson Music Project when one of the girls expressed interest in playing an instrument. His oldest daughter, Mya, is attending a sleepover camp run by the Music Project this summer, and the two girls were honored at the Healing Collective’s recent black-tie banquet.

“My daughters are in a great place now,” Champion said, “and that’s a result of the Healing Collective.”