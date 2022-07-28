Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO