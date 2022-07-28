Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed

wcyb.com
Flooding in Eastern Kentucky delays start of new school year
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. — Although the start of the new school year was scheduled for August 10th, since the flood, schools like Letcher County Central High School are being used as distribution centers. Devastating storms dumped torrential rainfall across parts of Eastern Kentucky. With the start of the school...
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
Project Lifesaver service coming to Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A program that bridges the gap between first responders and the community is coming to Bristol, Virginia. Project Lifesaver is a service that locates those with Alzheimer's, autism, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. A silent radio frequency is sent out through a wrist or ankle...
Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
Groups from across the region collection donations for flood victims
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — People across our region are stepping up to help the victims of catastrophic flooding by raising money and supplies. When Blake Frazier posted on Facebook to ask how to help, the response was overwhelming. "We had a lot of phone calls, people in our community....
Flood survivors in 5 Kentucky counties can apply for FEMA aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCYB) — Homeowners and Renters in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties whose lives were affected by the July 26 flooding, mudslides and. storms may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. According to a press release, homeowners and renters in these Kentucky counties can apply for FEMA...
Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
Power outages to affect Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge tree-trimming contractors will be performing maintenance on power lines resulting in temporary outages for downtown Johnson City on Monday, a press release from the company says. According to the release, power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, August 1, with approximately 25 homes in the […]
Russell County residents pushing for pro-life sanctuary resolution
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Abortion remains a hot-button issue across the country, and now one group in Southwest Virginia wants their stance to be a county-wide resolution. "We all know that life begins at conception," said Jony Baker, a Russell County resident. "We are going to stand up...
Report recommends new elementary school be built in Washington County, Tennessee
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Tennessee School Board was presented a 5-10 year facilities assessment and future capital projects report on Tuesday. It was recommended that the system update their current safety protocols. Topics like building age, health and safety, and accessibility were discussed. Fall Branch and...
Russell County Board of Supervisors expected to discuss making county pro-life sanctuary
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — The Russell County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss making the county a pro-life sanctuary at its meeting Monday evening. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the conference center in Lebanon. The discussion comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
Multiple rescues made in Wise County due to flooding
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — Multiple rescues were made by crews in Wise County Thursday, due to flooding in the area. Many crews were staged just outside of the town of Pound. As of noon, 8 rescues were made. A lot of those rescues were from Rachel's Haven, which is an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.
National Night Out events to be held Tuesday in Bristol, Chilhowie, and Marion
National Night Out events are scheduled throughout the country Tuesday in an effort to enhance relationships between communities and law enforcement. Events in our region include ones scheduled in Bristol, Chilhowie, and Marion. The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department will be hosting its 39th annual National Night Out. The event will...
Gallery: Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia following heavy rainfall
Flooding has hit Southwest Virginia, particularly Wise and Dickenson counties, following heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday. When safe to do so, send us your pictures and videos by going to WCYB.com/chimein. Check for updates throughout the day on News 5 and WCYB.com/weather.
‘We’re homeless.’ People in Letcher County feel despair following flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in Letcher County are faced with destroyed homes and businesses as flood waters begin to recede. One of the hardest hit communities was Upper Bottom in Whitesburg, which is covered in mud and rocks. Sandy Banks, who lives in the Upper Bottom community, had to...
‘This is beyond anything that we’ve ever experienced’: Breathitt County communities deal with flash flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Significant flooding was reported in Breathitt County early Thursday morning. A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for the southern half of the county due to torrential rain. “This is beyond anything that we’ve ever experienced, and it’s beyond the scale of anything that I’ve ever...
Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
UPDATE: Two dead in Clay county, emergency management says devastation still being assessed
ONEIDA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The death toll from the devastating floods all throughout southeastern Kentucky continues to rise. According to Clay County Emergency Management, two of the state’s eight confirmed deaths come from Clay County alone. “It’s just a devastating flood. It’s hurt everyone in the community, it’s...
ETSU updates response website, taking donations for Kentucky flood victims
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University has updated its response website to provide information on support for those affected by the recent floods impacting eastern Kentucky and surrounding regions. The website provides links and contact information for those who wish to provide volunteer or financial support...
