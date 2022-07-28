Alliance native creates portraits for Joseph Amabeli's family

Alliance native Ron Moore this week presented a portrait he drew of late Alliance Police Officer Joseph M. Amabeli to his family members. Moore, an artist, routinely creates portraits of public figures and others, and presents them to their loved ones or offers them for auction as fundraisers for various causes. Amabeli, a Carnation City native, died May 18 from an unexpected medical issue. Before serving in Alliance, he worked as a police officer for Sebring Village Police and Smith Township Police Department. At the time of his death, Amabeli also was serving his first term on Sebring Village Council. Moore gave the portrait of the late officer to Amabeli’s wife, Jenna, and gave smaller copies to the couple’s young children, son Joseph Tyler and daughter Victoria Rose. “While presenting the portrait, I shared with their 2 small children how much their daddy loved them and that he was a hero,” Moore said in a news release after the event. “We also presented both children with their own copy of the portrait so they may look at it and feel safe when thinking of their daddy.” Moore said that during his visit to Alliance Police Department, he also was awarded a memorial bracelet that commemorates Amabeli’s service.