Double Honors! Cincoze GP-3000 Wins International Patent and Awards

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--

Rugged embedded computer brand Cincoze’s GP-3000 is receiving international media recognition and a new patent certification. The GP-3000, the flagship model in the GPU computing - GOLD product line, has the computing power needed for large-scale image processing and complex calculations in real-time. It is becoming the favored choice for visual inspection, autonomous vehicles, and other industrial applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005056/en/

Cincoze GP-3000 Wins International Patent and Product of Year 2022 Award (Photo: Business Wire)

International Patent Received

The GP-3000’s exclusive Adjustable 3D GPU Card Retainer recently received an international patent (I763318). Designed with industrial applications in mind, the Adjustable 3D GPU Card Retainer solves the main pain point of GPU cards coming loose in harsh environments. Its three-axis independently adjustable design is compatible with commercially available GPU cards of various lengths, widths, and heights, locking them firmly in place to avoid loosening during severe vibrations.

Professional Media Awards

Computer & Automation, the well-known German professional media outlet in the field of automation, recently announced the selection of the GP-3000 as the Product of the Year 2022. With over 50,000 readers and despite fierce competition between over 500 products, the GP-3000, with its powerful performance, flexible expansion, and other advantages that closely meet user needs, was chosen as a standout product in the “IPC and Embedded Computing” category for its innovation in visual edge computing.

Efficient, Expandable, Robust

The GP-3000 is an industrial-grade, high-performance GPU computer. In terms of performance, it supports 9th/8th generation Intel® Xeon®/Core™ CPUs, up to two DDR4-2666 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMMs (64GB max total), and a 720W total power budget. In addition to native high-speed I/O (5× LAN and 6× USB 3.2), Cincoze’s exclusive modular design (CMI & CFM) enables an additional 8× 10/100/1000 PoE, 2× USB 3.2, or 2× 10GbE LAN. In terms of storage, there are high-speed M.2 NVMe storage slots and 4× hot-swappable front panel accessible 2.5” HDD/SSD trays to provide the large-capacity storage needed for machine vision and allow for convenient removal and replacement of hard disks on-site. In terms of robust design, it meets the shock and vibration requirements of MIL-STD-810G and supports a -40–70°C wide temperature range, demonstrating its computing power, expandability, functionality, and reliability. Together they redefine the industry standard for high-end models. The GP-3000 is not just an industrial-grade, high-performance GPU computer; it meets the needs of diverse verticals such as machine vision, in-vehicle, transportation, and more for high-performance GPU computing needs.

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand providing diversified embedded computer solutions tailored to market needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial displays, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet various vertical markets’ application needs, especially factory automation, mechanical automation, machine vision, AIoT, robotics, in-vehicle computing, smart transportation, smart warehousing, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and won several patents, awards and international certifications.

Tags： Panel PC / Fanless PC / embedded computers / GPU computer

For more information, please visit www.cincoze.com , or contact us by email: info@cincoze.com .

Cincoze Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005056/en/

CONTACT: Julia Hsiao

Phone: +886-2-8912-1101 ext.1903

E-mail:julia.hsiao@cincoze.com

www.cincoze.com

KEYWORD: TAIWAN ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Cincoze

PUB: 07/28/2022 04:00 AM/DISC: 07/28/2022 04:02 AM