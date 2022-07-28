ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Pregnant women are caretakers of growing lives

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
There are many agencies to aid and advise young adults and women in need when they are unable to care for their baby after birth. Babies who cannot defend themselves.

There is a need to focus on more education for girls and boys about respect for all life. Truth in knowledge. Not a debate when a life is at risk at any age. No nationality is left out. Our Lord loves us unconditionally.

Our airways are filled with a deception to demoralize morality: The word "fetus" deters a female from guilt. A baby is not just tissue, but a growing life who strives to be alive. Anyone who becomes pregnant does not mean she accepts to be a mother. What she is is a caretaker of an innocent tiny human being, a baby.

The word "abortion" is a thin layer between a woman's choice to give their baby a life or death sentence. A trial only in the eyes of a female's conscious mind.

To love a baby with her or someone else who is not able to carry their own. An unselfish decision.

Where is the responsibility of the fathers, when so many single mothers are raising two or more children? Hardworking parents are footing their bill.

These tiny lives whose hearts are beating as they develop. Little ears that hear their mother's voice. With each stage, a baby feels safe, secure, depending on her for nourishment and reassurance. A mother can feel them clearly as they move inside her. A baby's silent voice becomes a sweet whisper in a mother's heart.

Each baby is unique with so much to offer, share and love. When a mother sees and holds this little life, she will feel a love as no other.

Jeanie Wilson, Canal Fulton

