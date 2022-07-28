ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea's presidential office expresses deep regret over N.Korea criticism of Yoon -Yonhap

 3 days ago
SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's office expressed deep regret over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's criticism of Yoon, the Yonhap news agency said on Thursday.

Australia's Fortescue raises annual shipments forecast amid inflation pain, article with image

Markets ·

July 28, 2022 · 12:38 AM UTC

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group forecast higher iron ore shipments for the next fiscal year on hopes of a stronger performance at its Eliwana project, and logged record quarterly shipments despite a tight labour market and increased costs.

