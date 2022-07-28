Victor Hamilton: Arrest made after body found in driveway of house

www.bbc.co.uk
Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine
A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset
A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
Italy: man arrested on suspicion of murdering Nigerian street seller
Beating in broad daylight of Alika Ogorchukwu in Civitanova Marche sparks outrage and protests
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
12 cult members arrested after death of eight-year-old girl in Australia
Twelve people have been arrested in Queensland, Australia, and charged with murder in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly denied medical treatment.According to the police, Elizabeth Rose Struhs, a type-1 diabetes patient was allegedly denied insulin access for six days by a fringe religious group in Toowoomba, who were aware of the child’s illness, reported 9News.au.Police said that the members of the church group, which included the child’s parents, believed that the child would be “healed by god”.Southern region detective acting superintendent Garry Watts said Elizabeth died on 7 January but emergency services were...
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
Couple with ten kids trapped neighbour in her own home after blocking her car in ‘childish’ row
A COUPLE with 10 kids have been branded ''childish'' after trapping their neighbour in her own home by blocking her car. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach
A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Out after 19 years: Killer wife who fed her second husband poisoned curry is pictured strolling in the sunshine on shopping trip after she was freed from prison last month
She was dubbed the Black Widow after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry. Now, 19 years after receiving a life sentence, Dena Thompson is free to walk the streets. The notorious bigamist, who was acquitted of trying to murder another husband and conned a third, was controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation
A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
Mother and partner guilty of murdering son who died after weeks of torture
A mother and her partner have been found guilty of murdering her 15-year-old son who died after a campaign of torture.Sebastian Kalinowski died of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, after weeks of what prosecutors described as “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and her long-term partner Andrzej Latoszewski, 38.A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard that Sebastian was beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and stabbed with a needle by his mother and her partner.After the couple were arrested in connection with Sebastian’s death,...
Owami Davies: Three arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, left her home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road in West Croydon on 7 July. Police say she was in a “vulnerable state” when she was last seen and urged Croydon residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for anything suspicious. On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23 were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation. They were taken to a south London police station where they...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
