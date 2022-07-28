Best Fuji Instax Mini 70 deals in 07 2022: best prices and stock updates

The Fuji Instax Mini 70 is a camera that offers a lot of nostalgia, and it's a great choice for those who enjoy instant film photography.

Designed for the selfie enthusiast, the INSTAX Mini 70 from Fujifilm is a sleek camera characterized by a range of features for self-portraiture and sharing your instant credit card-sized prints.

The camera's design incorporates a retractable two-element Fujinon 60mm f/12.7 lens that permits focusing as close as 11.8" in macro mode. The optical real image viewfinder has a 0.37x magnification along with a target spot to aid with composition, and the front of the lens incorporates a small mirror to also benefit more accurate selfie compositions.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Film type: INSTAX Mini Instant Film | Focal lengh: 60mm f/12.7 | Viewfinder: Optical Viewfinder with Target Spot | Focus: 11.8" / 0.3 m to infinity | Size: 9.9 x 11.4 x 5.3 cm | Weight (body only): 9.9 oz / 280.7 g

Credit card size prints Great retro feel Autofocus Plastic build Film can be expensive

Besides the standard automatic exposure control, with +/- 2/3 EV exposure compensation, the built-in flash can be used in conjunction with an automated exposure mode to adjust shutter speeds for enhanced background detail. A dedicated Selfie shooting mode also automatically adjusts brightness and accounts for the close-up shooting distance of self-portraits and a creative Hi-Key mode brightens the overall exposure for cleaner-looking skin tones.

For self-portraits taken at longer than an arm's length, the Instax Mini 70 also features a tripod mount and a 10 second self-timer. Additionally, for sharing a print with someone, the continuous photo self-timer mode will automatically shoot two frames within the self-timer's duration to provide you a pair of similar prints.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

