Here’s why a gold rush of NLP startups is about to arrive

Daily Crunch: Sheryl Sandberg is out at Meta, and Zuckerberg’s not looking for a new COO
The SEC leapt in this week, charging 11 people associated with Forsage, which the government watchdog says was running a pyramid scheme. I’m not one to embrace drama, but I also can’t wait for some of these stories to show up as Netflix documentary series. This particular case seems like a bit of a dumpster fyre. — Haje.
Playstudios launches blockchain gaming division and $10M web3-focused fund
Playstudios, a publicly-traded mobile gaming platform and developer, is venturing into the web3 world with a new blockchain division and investment fund. The gaming entity, which owns popular mobile apps like Tetris, is now launching a new blockchain-focused sector, which will use “rewarded play” to leverage blockchain technology and deliver more rewarding experiences to users across its portfolio of games. It’s also announced a $10 million investment, Future Fund, to back companies building rewarded play options.
Hear how to accelerate slow-moving industries on TechCrunch Live
As you’ll hear, in 2014 and 2015, freight was ready for reinvention. Uber was becoming a verb, and the trucking industry needed a digital solution to connect the different parts of the industry. Convoy launched at the right time, CEO Chris Howard told me. Starting in 2014, wireless carriers began offering free smartphones, and once truckers got their hands on these devices, the industry quickly started to change.
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
Hyundai Motor eyes acquisition of Korean lidar-free self-driving startup 42dot
A spokesperson of 42dot told TechCrunch that the startup is in talks with Hyundai Motor, but cautioned that terms, including stake size and deal valuation, hadn’t materialized yet. Hyundai Motor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Hyundai currently owns a 20.4% stake in the three-year-old startup, whereas...
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
TechCrunch+ roundup: SBA startup loans, quarterly board decks, bootstrappers’ delight
San Francisco sits on a peninsula surrounded by chilly water, so when warm summer air rushes in, thick fog obscures the landscape. Some days, the blanket is so thick, visibility is just a few hundred feet. It’s an apt metaphor for the uncertainty plaguing tech companies as we hear about...
Arca’s David Nage on how regulatory scrutiny is impacting venture investment in web3
This week on Chain Reaction, we sat down with David Nage, a principal at Arca overseeing their early-stage fund with a primary focus on blockchain and digital assets. On the podcast this week, we dug into a multitude of crypto topics impacting the web3 venture capital world, including struggles with the blockchain gaming sector and a renewed regulatory fervor from the SEC following this week’s report of an investigation into Coinbase.
Ottonomy.IO raises $3.3 million to expand network of autonomous robots for deliveries
Led by Bengaluru-based Pi Ventures, the latest funding round included participation from Connetic Ventures and Branded Hospitality Ventures. Sangeet Kumar, founder and chief executive of Uttar Pradesh-based Addverb Technologies, also joined the round. Founded in late 2020 by Ritukar Vijay along with Pradyot Korupolu, Ashish Gupta and Hardik Sharma, New...
The next step in Google’s merger of Duo and Meet starts today
Merging two apps was always going to be a complicated process. Add to that the overall confusion around Google’s messaging strategy and you can imagine what this looks like, but what Google is basically doing here is bringing all of Meet’s capabilities to the Duo app and then turning that into the new and updated Google Meet app.
A touch-up for Glambook’s bank balance, as it aims to be Airbnb for beauty professionals
The new investment will be used to grow the company’s existing customer base and support the nascent infrastructure. The company is opening beauty co-working spaces across London for starters, and is eyeing international expansion. In addition to its own real estate, the company is already hosting 20,000 freelance professionals across 50 European cities, for at-home, at-office, or in-salon appointments.
Ro’s co-founder is leaving the company, last valued at $7 billion
“Ro has gotten to a scale where I can now confidently pass the baton to the teams in place to continue to grow, innovate and build the company from here,” Schutz wrote in an email sent to staff today. TechCrunch reached out to Ro for further comment, but had not yet heard back by time of publication. Schutz confirmed his departure on LinkedIn, providing a copy of the memo that TechCrunch received.
How to run growth marketing during a recession
How does one build, scale and navigate the headwinds of a recession, especially as consumer behavior changes dramatically? That’s without even going into the complexities of 2022, such as the degradation of ad targeting (due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency program) and post-pandemic behavioral shifts. But there is...
What will it take to reignite the NFT market?
For companies in the NFT space, the news is likely unwelcome. The larger blockchain world is in a period of correction, but to see key NFT market metrics fall as quickly as we have makes us wonder what could reignite demand. It seemed doubtful that the period of hype that gave us endless Bored Ape derivatives would last forever. But what’s next?
This is how edited tweets might look when embedded elsewhere
Well, we now have an idea about how edited tweets might look like when a site embeds them, thanks to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. According to screenshots she posted this week, embedded tweets will have markers indicating if the author has edited the tweet after the site posted it, keeping the original text intact.
Footprint wants to change how companies collect, store and share personal data
That’s the premise behind Footprint, an early stage startup that wants to transform the way companies collect information, while helping consumers control their own data. It’s a big ambitious idea and the startup announced a $6 million seed investment today. “For end consumers, Footprint is the last identity...
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
U.K provisionally approves $8.1B NortonLifeLock-Avast merger, citing competition from Microsoft
The merger has been hanging in the balance since the two companies first announced their plans in August last year, with the CMA revealing in March that it was opening an investigation as the coming together of two cyber security giants raised competition concerns. Indeed, the two companies offer a range of security software products, spanning antivirus, identity protection, and VPNs, with the CMA noting at the time that the due are “close competitors” with “few other significant rivals.”
