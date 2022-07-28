San Francisco to Gain Another Exclusive Members Only Restaurant

New York City’s Core , an exclusive luxury club with swanky perks and lofty annual dues, is set to establish a San Francisco outpost in the coming months. Core is moving into the Transamerica Pyramid in the Financial District , which is currently undergoing a $250 million redesign, the San Francisco Chronicle reports .

Part of this redesign will see Core developing at least three public restaurants in the building’s lobby and spire, as well as its own all-day, members-only restaurant headed by culinary director Michele Brogioni, who is the executive chef at Giorgio Armani’s restaurant on NYC’s Fifth Avenue. Other famous chefs will cook for members in Core’s culinary “lab,” plus there will also be other top-tier amenities such as a theater, wine library, and a spa offering a $1,000 antiaging treatment.

Core memberships are invite-only and even after new members are recruited, they must fork up anywhere from $15,000 to $100,000 in initiation fees, not to mention annual dues up to $18,000. Members include “men and women who generate and search for original perspectives and intellectual challenges,” according to Core CEO Jennie Enterprise, who hopes that they will lead a “new renaissance in San Francisco.”

Core isn’t the first club offering an exclusive dining experience in the area. SHO Group announced earlier this year a two-level restaurant and marketplace going up at Salesforce Transit Center. While these will be open to the public, SHO will also offer an NFT-based membership option offering additional perks such as private reservations and car service.

