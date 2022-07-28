One man dead after crash in Lackawanna County

www.wnep.com
Police are searching for 2 people after a car was stolen in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are looking for two men who stole a vehicle from Grimes Court in Scranton around 9 o'clock Sunday night. The owner of the car was able to track it to East Locust Street. Officers found it but say two men ran off. They are still...
PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed
DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans. On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities. As […]
Looking for suspects in a Scranton carjacking
Scranton Police are investigating a car jacking. It happened Sunday night in the area of Colliery Avenue and McDonough Street. The woman told police she was pulled out of her 2008 Silver Acura by two men who then made off with the vehicle. She was not injured. Police did find the vehicle later in South Scranton but are still looking for the suspects.
Police: Cat shot with pellet gun
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone's pet cat was allegedly shot with a pellet gun near Bloomsburg. The cat's owner told state troopers it happened on July 23 near the intersection of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane in Main Township. The feline is expected to be okay, but state...
WOLF
Cat shot with pellet gun in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police report a cat was shot with a pellet gun in a residential area in Bloomsburg. The incident took place in the area of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane around 4:48 pm on July 23. According to the owner of the cat,...
Times News
JT police issue warrant for man who didn’t finish construction
Jim Thorpe Police Department are searching for a Lehighton man accused of receiving advance payment for a construction project, but failing to finish the work. Sgt. Mike Bokeko said a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Travis Jeffrey Stroup, described as being a 53-year-old white man with brown eyes, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Windmill fire sparks concern in Luzerne County
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Crews responded to a wind turbine engulfed in flame, at a wind farm, Saturday morning. According to the Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department (BCFD), crews were dispatched to Bear Creek Wind Park on Bald Mountain Road around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a wind turbine on […]
Car crashes into Taylor gas station
TAYLOR, Pa. — A car crashed into a convenience store in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Police say a driver crashed into Al's Quickstop Mart along North Main Street in Taylor around 12 p.m. The driver fled police but was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and...
newsworking.org
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
Deadly crash in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The north and southbound lanes have reopened after a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday night between the Lehighton Exit 74 and Route 209 Exit 87. The coroner says one man died in the crash...
Woman carjacked, police seek suspects
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
Pocono Mountain Carnival underway
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect summer evening to enjoy the 96th Annual Pocono Mountain Carnival in Monroe County. The carnival, which is a major fundraiser for the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, features all the summer favorites, including sweet corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and sausage sandwiches.
33-year-old Allentown man dies after being shot, authorities say
A 33-year-old Allentown man died after being shot late Thursday night in the city, police and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office report. Tywon D. Abner was wounded about 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Allen Street, authorities said. Patrol officers and city paramedics treated the man and he was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m. Friday, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio and police Assistant Chief Michael J. Becker said. The manner of death is homicide, Buglio ruled.
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Scranton investigated allegations of a man accused of raping an 8-year-old leading to his arrest. According to the Scranton Police Department, in July a 14-year-old girl reported that she was raped by the accused Austin Fox, 28, when she was 8 years old. As stated in the affidavit, Fox […]
Two charged after police officer assaulted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY — Two individuals are in custody after a fight between the two, led to a police officer being assaulted, Friday night. The Pocono Township Police Department says they responded to a call of a domestic dispute in progress at the Best Western Hotel in Tannersville on Friday around 9:30 p.m. Officers say […]
Times News
Crash closes Rt. 895
Route 895 in East Penn Township is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. just east of the intersection with Church Hill Road. Reports from the scene are that a woman struck the guardrails. The victim was being treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. Responding to the scene were the East Penn and Mahoning Valley fire companies. State police at Lehighton are investigating the incident.
Fatal crash in Delaware County
Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a two car motor vehicle accident with serious injuries reported on Wednesday, July 26th. The accident occurred at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway 10 in the Town of Davenport.
PD: Man urinates on himself to avoid arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he had an active warrant out and tried to avoid arrest by peeing on himself. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday, officers conducted a routine traffic stop near the US Gas Mart on North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say the passenger, Jeremy Bartz, […]
'I Can Bike' program held in Lackawanna County
MOSCOW, Pa. — A helmet and a hug from his helper Anthony is all Jake Hart needs to get going on his custom training bicycle. Jake is one of forty riders from northeastern PA who signed up for 'I Can Bike.'. The week-long program held at North Pocono Middle...
