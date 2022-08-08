Commonwealth Games live stream: how to watch Birmingham 2022 free online, Day 11, closing ceremony

It's the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, with diving, squash and hockey set to be wrapped up before the closing ceremony gets underway at 8pm BST. Australia top the medal table on 174, just ahead of England on 166. UK athletics fans can watch free live streaming coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on BBC iPlayer. Read on to find out how to watch a Commonwealth Games live stream from wherever you are.

Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

Date: 28th July – 8th August 2022

Location: Birmingham, England

Free streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 7plus (Aus) | CBC (Can)

Watch The Commonwealth Games 2022 from anywhere with ExpressVPN risk-free

US stream: N/A

India stream: Sony Sports Network

Today at the games: The 11-day Commonwealth Games comes to a close today with the closing ceremony at 8pm BST. Jorja Smith and UB40 are expected to perform in the event, which will include a nod to Peaky Blinders.

Spectators were be treated to a total of 19 sports this year. Newbies included T20 cricket (women), 3x3 basketball, 3x3 wheelchair basketball and para table tennis. Judo was reinstated as a core sport, alongside boxing, swimming, cricket, cycling, gymnastics and lawn bowls.

Team GB stars Tom Daley and Max Whitlock missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games but three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty, 200m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, 15-year-old Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh and current 200m Olympic champion Andre De Grasse were all in action. The Commonwealth Games athletics ran from 2nd-7th August.

Ready for the culmination of 11 days of manic medalling? UK viewers travelling abroad can watch the closing ceremony free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN . Make sure you know how to watch a Commonwealth Games live stream from wherever you are.

Free Commonwealth Games live streams

(Image credit: BBC)

Want to watch the closing ceremony today at 8pm BST? Here are the best free live streams:

Gold: UK fans can watch more than 200 hours of the 2022 Commonwealth Games – including today's closing ceremony – live and in full on BBC iPlayer .

Silver: Aussie viewers can stream coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on 7plus , including 30 live and replay channels.

Bronze: Canadians can watch free coverage on CBC , including six daily streaming feeds.

Stuck outside the UK, Australia or Canada? Simply use a use a VPN to watch your local stream from abroad , without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Commonwealth Games 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access your local stream when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can watch from abroad and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Commonwealth Games 2022

Using a VPN to watch Birmingham 2022 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend .

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer when travelling abroad.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Commonwealth Games live stream!

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule

(Image credit: Commonwealth Games)

Athletics and Para Athletics: Tuesday, August 2–Sunday, August 7

Badminton: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

Beach Volleyball: Saturday, July 30–Sunday, August 7

Boxing: Friday, July 29–Thursday, August 4; Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

Cricket: Friday, July 29--Sunday, July 31; Tuesday, August 2–Thursday, August 4; Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

Cycling–Mountain Bike: Wednesday, August 3

Cycling–Road Race: Sunday, August 7

Cycling–Time Trial: Thursday, August 4

Cycling–Track & Para Track: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 1

Diving: Thursday, August 4–Monday, August 8

Gymnastics–Artistic: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

Gymnastics–Rhythmic: Thursday, August 4–Saturday, August 6

Hockey: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Judo: Monday, August 1–Wednesday, August 3

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: Friday, July 29–Saturday, August 6

Marathon: Saturday, July 30

Netball: Friday, July 29–Sunday, August 7

Para Powerlifting: Thursday, August 4

Rugby Sevens: Friday, July 29–Sunday, July 31

Squash: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Swimming and Para Swimming: Friday, July 29–Wednesday, August 3

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Triathlon and Para Triathlon: Friday, July 29; Sunday, July 31

Weightlifting: Saturday, July 30–Wednesday, August 3

Wrestling: Friday, August 5–Saturday, August 6

USA: Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

It looks like the 2022 Commonwealth Games is yet to find a broadcast home in the States.

If it does show up anywhere, we'd expect it to be on Olympic broadcaster NBC. No cable? You can watch NBC online using cable replacement service Sling TV

Don't forget: UK viewers who find themselves in the US this week can use a VPN to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer .

India: Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the place to find a Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream in India. Subscription costs from Rs 299 a month.

Don't forget: UK viewers who find themselves in India can use a VPN to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer .

NZ: Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

Sky NZ has the exclusive rights the Commonwealth Games 2022 in New Zealand.

Remember: UK nationals who find themselves in New Zealand can use a VPN to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 in 4K?

Although the opening ceremony will be produced in 4K HDR (HLG), all other coverage will be in 1080p HD. So, not really.

Where will the 2022 Commonwealth Games be held?

Birmingham, the second-largest city in the UK, is the official host city. (The 2022 games was originally awarded to Durban, but reassigned to the UK after the South African bid was hit by financial problems.)

The 2022 games will be spread across a total of 15 different venues including the 30,000-capacity Alexander Stadium. Lee Valley VeloPark, built to host cycling events at the 2012 London Olympics, will be the sole venue outside of Birmingham.

How many teams will take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

A total of 72 teams are headed to Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (that's 54 countries and 18 territories).

England is one of only six countries (including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales) to have sent athletes to every Commonwealth Games since the event began in 1930.

Here's a full list of all 72 teams:

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Australia

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Brunei Darussalam

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Cook Islands

Cyprus

Dominica

England

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Gambia

Ghana

Gibraltar

Grenada

Guernsey

Guyana

India

Isle of Man

Jamaica

Jersey

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nigeria

Niue

Norfolk Island

Northern Ireland

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

Scotland

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

St Helena

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent & The Grenadines

Tanzania

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks & Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Wales

Zambia





Where will the 2026 Commonwealth Games be held?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Victoria, Australia.

Feast your eyes on the best TVs for every budget

Upgrade your audio: best soundbars

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.