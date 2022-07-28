ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around disputed islands

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan urged Russia to exclude areas around disputed northern islands from military drills Moscow is planning to conduct in the country's Far East from late August, a Japanese government spokesperson said on Thursday. Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a territorial row that dates back to the end of World War Two when Soviet troops seized them from Japan.

"We lodged a firm representation that the Northern Territories should be excluded from the areas for the drills," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a regular news conference.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

