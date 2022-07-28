ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich’s Round Hill firehouse expects to get $500,000 in state bond funds for ‘top-to-bottom’ renovation

By Ken Borsuk
Register Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Fred Camillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#State Funds#Greenwich S Round Hill#The State Bond Commission#D 150
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation

Comments / 0

Community Policy