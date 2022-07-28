ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Bristol Street home garden in Adrian named Garden of the Month for July

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djGhj_0gvo4DM000

ADRIAN — Gardening is a hobby for Adrian residents Joe and Stella Guerrero, and that hobby paid off when the resident’s Bristol Street garden caught the eye of the Adrian Women’s Garden Club.

The Guerreros’ garden at 1038 Bristol St., on Adrian’s east side, was named the Garden of the Month for July by the garden club.

The Adrian Women’s Garden Club selects homes around the Adrian community — and beyond — each year between the months of May and September as the Garden of the Month. Those that are selected for the award are given a sign for the front lawn announcing that house as the Garden of the Month.

Garden club spokesperson Sandra Hoover said the Guerreros’ garden features an “assortment of everything” from roses and lilies to hostas and hydrangeas.

“Gardening is a hobby for Joe and Stella,” Hoover said. “It has been years in the making, and every year something new is added. Stella picks the flowers out, and Joe plants them in the ground."

Those who would like to have their home garden nominated for the Garden of the Month designation may contact Hoover by calling 517-442-3775.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Adrian, MI
Adrian, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Street#Bristol St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy