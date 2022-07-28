BROOKLYN — A care program offered by the Region 2 Area Agency on Aging in Brooklyn was recognized this month during a national conference of area agencies on aging throughout the United States.

The Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Tiered Care Program received an Achievement Award during the July 2022 USAging Conference in Austin, Texas. The tiered program offers community health work while maximizing capacity and funding, a news release from R2AAA said. The program has served 310 participants across the local aging agency’s three counties it supports: Lenawee, Hillsdale and Jackson. It employs two nurses and four community health workers.

“Using a graduated approach, the Tiered Care Program offers individualized access to care and services,” the release said. “Participants are assessed and matched with a tier based on their level of care. As an individual’s care needs change, staff can adjust their tier designation to help them stay safe and independent in their homes and communities.”

USAging is a national association representing the network of area agencies on aging across the country. It was formerly known as the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging. The association aims to help older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers throughout the United States live with optimal health, wellbeing, independence and dignity both in their home and in their community.

For additional information about programs and services offered at the R2AAA, call 517-592-1974 or visit www.r2aaa.net .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Region 2 Area Agency on Aging receives Achievement Award for tiered care program