Republicans in 15th District state Senate race not speaking to press

The two Republicans vying for the new 15th District state Senate seat are not speaking with reporters.

Scott Price of Ypsilanti and Wyckham Seelig of Ann Arbor face off against each other Aug. 2 in the Republican primary election. The Democratic incumbent, state Sen. Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor, has no opposition in the primary. He is running for his second and final four-year term in the state Senate.

Seelig said he would speak to the press if he won the primary. Price could not be reached for comment.

The district covers Clinton, Macon and Tecumseh townships and the city of Tecumseh as well as the southern half of Ann Arbor and southern and eastern portions of Washtenaw County, including Ypsilanti and Saline. It also includes Milan, which is in both Monroe and Washtenaw counties.

Neither Republican has a campaign website.

In the 2016 presidential election, Seelig was one of Michigan's 16 electors who cast the state's electoral votes for President-elect Donald Trump.

Irwin, 45, is a progressive. He served on the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners from 1999 to 2010 and in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.

Prior to becoming an elected official, Irwin worked as a legislative aide to then state Sen. Alma Wheeler-Smith. He also worked for the League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, organizing programs for local environmental and conservation organizations. After several years working at LCVEF, Irwin served as executive director for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, advocating for clean air and clean water policies and holding elected officials accountable for their voting records in the state Legislature.