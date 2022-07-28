Soaring power bills, abortion and choice, GOP and the 'big lie': Letters, July 28, 2022

Rep. Mast’s vote not to certify the 2020 election disqualifies him

Will the "majority" get out and vote? Polls say the majority of Americans do not believe that the past presidential election was stolen, yet we hear that our representative, Brian Mast, is leading in the polls to get reelected.

Mast openly says that he believes the election was stolen and was one of 100-plus Republicans who voted not to certify the election after the Jan. 6 riot. These two facts alone should disqualify him and all the other like-minded elected officials from ever running for public office.

Make no mistake about it, if these election deniers get elected, we will be looking at the end of democracy as we now know it.

Donald Doscher, Stuart

New laws protect free and fair elections in Florida

Everyone should want free and fair elections that they can trust. Thankfully, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation in April to make Florida's elections more secure, transparent, and accessible. Senate Bill 524 ensures that every citizen who is eligible to vote in the Sunshine State can do so, and establishes robust safety measures so that Floridians can be confident their votes are not being diluted by illegal ballots.

This legislation established an Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Department of State to investigate claims of election crimes and fraud and will require timelines for supervisors of elections to remove ineligible voters from the voter rolls.

The legislation will also prohibit the use of unsecured and unsupervised drop boxes across the state of Florida and elevates the crime of ballot harvesting to a third-degree felony.

This comes after DeSantis signed a bill last year that strengthens voter identification, prohibits the use of unsolicited mail-in-ballots, and requires that only those who have specifically requested a ballot by mail will receive one. Senate Bill 90 also keeps private money — like "Zuckerbucks" — from unfairly influencing Florida's elections.

Election integrity is essential to securing the freedom of each American citizen and we must be vigilant to protect the voting process for the citizens of Florida. Today's rapidly changing technology will require election laws to keep up with the challenges that will come as a result of these advances. Florida Sunshine Laws must also provide the public with the ability to monitor the election process and hold our elected officials and state employees accountable at every step in the process.

Floridians should have every confidence that our elections are administered fairly and securely –– and that their vote matters. Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for protecting our elections.

Dee Lavandera, Vero Beach

They can't prove the 'big lie' — and they are harming America

Republican Rep. Brian Mast continues to believe the 2020 election was stolen, despite the fact that Donald Trump and others are unable to prove this big lie. This Republican big lie has instilled doubt in the faith of Americans in our government of the people. Worse yet, these sore losers have weakened America in the eyes of the world and greatly encouraged and strengthened America’s enemies.

Republicans promoting this big lie, especially elected officials, are harming America. We all saw this on Jan. 6, 2021, with our own eyes. Americans continue to elect individuals who swear allegiance to America and then do what is best for themselves, their party or its leaders instead, individuals who have violated their oath of loyalty to our country.

Anthony Frigo, Jensen Beach

My electric bill is ridiculously high

I just received my electric bill. I had seen numerous complaints from customers about how high their bills were. In the 13 years I have lived here this is the highest or one of the highest I have ever received. Even when my husband was alive the bills were not this high. I am by myself, do not use a lot of hot water etc. I keep the thermostat at 78 and change filter monthly.

My bill was $180.

This is ridiculous. We have had hot summers before. They have always charged too much. There are too many surcharges also. When I have called in the past about bills that seem high they always have an excuse. The meters were replaced a while ago.

Barbara Hamilton, Fort Pierce

History will be kind to Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for Jan. 6 probe

God bless Liz Cheney. These are words I never expected to utter. She is a staunch conservative Republican and I am a proud liberal Democrat, but she has earned my respect and admiration through her work on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Unlike the vast majority of her Republican colleagues, she is willing to put love of country ahead of political ambition. All rational Republicans know that the 2020 presidential election was not "stolen" and that there was no widespread voter fraud. Sadly, they are unwilling and afraid to denounce the lie because they fear it may cause them to lose their seat in the House or Senate. History will look fondly on Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. They embody the word "patriot" as they put "country before self.”

Thomas Welsh, Palm City

When life begins is a matter of personal belief

As a humanist chaplain, I am someone who believes that the issue of abortion is not one of “killing children” but rather it is the exercise of one’s personal belief — and not the belief of a political party or of an individual religion.

Science can tell us, in the human development process, when an egg is fertilized, when a heart is formed and is beating, when a brain has been formed and is functioning, when a central nervous system has been created and pain can be felt, when an embryo is viable and can live outside the uterus, and when a child is fully gestated. But science cannot tell us when life begins.

Nor can science provide the subjective element of valuing the life and health (including mental health) of a woman over that of an undeveloped fetus.

When life begins is a matter of personal belief. The priority of a woman’s health over an undeveloped fetus is a matter of personal belief. As a result, the issue of abortions being made illegal is an issue of one group of people imposing their personal belief on others who do not share that same belief.

To make abortions illegal is not an issue of not “killing children,” but of imposing personal beliefs on others — which should not be allowed in our society. People who believe in the right to an abortion are not imposing their belief on others as others are not being required to seek an abortion. Those who oppose abortions should not be allowed to impose their personal beliefs on others who do not share their personal belief.

David Kimball, Vero Beach