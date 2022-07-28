ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Ronnie Hickman, former North Jersey football star, blossomed into a leader at Ohio State

By Chris Iseman, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – The situation Ronnie Hickman found himself in Wednesday at one point seemed unlikely, if not impossible.

The former DePaul Catholic star was sitting at a podium on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of three Ohio State players that coach Ryan Day chose to represent the program at Big Ten Media Days.

“There was times I didn’t know what my future would be like,” Hickman said. “I couldn’t see myself in this position at times. So for me to be here and represent the great program I attend, it’s an honor.”

A deserved honor, too.

After overcoming injuries – and adjusting to yearly position coach changes – Hickman has become of the Buckeyes’ top defensive players. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety finished last season with 99 tackles and two interceptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11G5PE_0gvo3kK400

It was by far his most productive college season.

Until that point, Hickman dealt with adversity. He missed his entire freshman season in 2019 because of an injury, and then saw time in just five games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of more injuries.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Hickman said. “I’ve had a new position coach every year I think I’ve been in college, honestly. So it’s been a roller coaster. There’s been ups and downs but I’m thankful for it all. Without God, without my family supporting me and the brotherhood, I wouldn’t be where I am. And my parents as well. I’m just thankful for where I am now and I’m excited for the future.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day praised Hickman for what he gives the Buckeyes on the field, but also in the locker room.

“We're going to need that veteran leadership,” Day said, “especially early in the season as we kick off against Notre Dame here at home.”

And Hickman and the Buckeyes aren’t lacking motivation, either.

Last season brought a crushing loss to Michigan – the first time the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes since 2011 – to let a trip to the Big Ten championship game slip away.

“Hunger is kind of an understatement,” Hickman said. “We know what happened last year. We know mistakes were made. We know what we have to do to correct them and we’re eager to prove to everyone that we’ve been putting in the work and we’re prepared.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How Ronnie Hickman, former North Jersey football star, blossomed into a leader at Ohio State

