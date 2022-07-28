ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Blake Masters, a Trump endorsed Senate candidate and self-described Christian reportedly blames Black people for America’s gun violence problem and is endorsed by a neo-Nazi blogger

By Nicole White
nevalleynews.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nevalleynews.org

Comments / 90

Terri Miller
19h ago

WE DONT NEED ANOTHER MILLIONAIRE OR BILLIONAIRE IN CONGRESS, especially if they’re supported by nazis. They have no intention of representing any constituents. He can buy anything he wants and votes certainly come to mind.

Reply(11)
67
RLCJ Cooke
16h ago

Ignorance is out of control. Like crime. Plus a supposed to be Nazi supporter. I would be ashamed for what that organization did too people. No one group of people has caused these crimes. The whole world is congested with crime

Reply(2)
21
Concepcion Ramon
4h ago

Republicans do not have a clue of what’s Christianism is. THEY JUST THE NAMES OF GOD WHEN ITS PLEASE THEN.

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Elections
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
John Oliver
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Christian#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Election State#Neo Nazi#The U S Blake Masters#Maga#Republican#U S Senate#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy