Stellantis said it made $8 billion in profit in first half of 2022

Stellantis presented a robust earnings picture Thursday for the first half of 2022.

The automaker said it made $8 billion (8 billion euros) in net profit, up 34%, with an adjusted operating income margin of 14%, up from 11%, from the same period a year ago. The automaker said it had double-digit margins in all five of its global regions.

The results appeared positive nearly across its metrics, with the automaker touting its progress on vehicle electrification, saying its global battery electric vehicle sales were up 50% to 136,000 units.

CEO Carlos Tavares, in a roundtable meeting with reporters Thursday morning, said the results are amazing.

"We could take a hit of a net revenue drop by 60%, and we would still be in the black, which is a fantastic achievement from the company. It demonstrates that the company is very resilient and an all-weather company," he said.

Tavares said the company's profitability is much better than its direct competitors in North America, presumably referencing General Motors and Ford.

Both of those companies released their second-quarter results this week. GM reported net income of $1.7 billion , down from $2.8 billion, and Ford said it had net income of $667 million , up from $561 million, compared to the same period a year ago. Those results, while instructive, don't offer a direct comparison because Stellantis' earnings release covers six months, rather than three.

Tavares also referenced the company's work toward the goals set out in its Dare Forward 2030 business plan, which is focused heavily on electrification.

“In a demanding global context, we continue to 'Dare Forward', delivering an outstanding performance and executing our bold electrification strategy. Together with our employees' resiliency, agility and entrepreneurial mindset, and our innovative partners, we are shaping Stellantis into a sustainable mobility tech company that's fit for the future," Tavares said in a news release, adding a thank you to the company's employees for their contributions to the results.

Tavares and his executives, like those at other automakers, like to emphasize the company's technology credentials, which investors love to hear.

Stellantis, which owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, among others, presents its full earnings report only at the half-year marks. The results reflect a comparison to its first six months following the January 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group.

For the half, the company reported net revenues of $89 billion (88 billion euros) up 17%, from $76 billion (75 billion euros); adjusted operating income of $12.5 billion (12.4 billion euros), up 44%, from $8.7 billion (8.6 billion euros); industrial free cash flows of $5.4 billion (5.3 billion euros), up from a deficit of $1 billion (1 billion); and liquidity of $60 billion (60 billion euros).

In North America, vehicle shipments were at 959,000, up 10%. That's despite a 15% decline in the company's U.S. sales for the first half of this year, which was reported earlier. The company had net revenues of $42.5 billion (42 billion euros), up 31%, and an adjusted operating income of almost $8 billion (8 billion euros), up 47%, with an 18% margin, compared to the same period in 2021.

The company, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, cited strong demand for its high-end Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer as well as Grand Cherokee L and Chrysler Pacifica models as we well as a midcycle refresh for the Jeep Compass. It noted that it moved lower volumes of Ram pickups and the Dodge Durango and discontinued the old version of the Grand Cherokee.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its guidance for a double-digit adjusted operating income margin for the rest of the year and said it expects positive cash flow, but it noted a lower industry outlook for North America.

The company's strong profit picture comes as the automaker has faced criticism locally from workers for a series of layoff announcements at some of its Detroit-area plants in recent months. Tavares noted that the company values "solidarity," and he said there would be times when different regions are doing better or worse than others.

Big profits, should they continue, are likely to motivate workers ahead of the start of next year's contract bargaining between the UAW and the Detroit Three.

There are headwinds, however, such as rising interest rates and inflation. Tavares predicted more of a potential for a slowdown in the United States rather than a recession. He said the greatest risk on that front is in Europe, where energy prices, driven by the war in Ukraine, are a factor. He predicted a long and steady recovery from the semiconductor shortage, with the industry not likely to reach its prepandemic levels until late next year.

Tavares also repeated concerns he's raised before about how electrification is being pushed by governments and implications for the companies involved.

“If there are, from time to time, unpopular decisions that have to be made, it's not because the company wants to do that, it's because the company is adapting to a new world that has been decided by the representatives of the citizens,” Tavares said.

Vehicle electrification comes with 40% to 50% in additional cost, Tavares said. Plus, there's more volatility tied to material costs for batteries.

Fortunately, he said, the per-unit cost of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles is approaching parity with that of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines alone. That's good news for the company, which said its Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the United States, with sales of 19,000 in the first half of the year; a plug-in Jeep Grand Cherokee will soon hit the market.

Costs for pure battery electric vehicles, however, will take longer to reach parity, he said. That poses issues for the company as it moves more aggressively to meet emissions targets by rolling out more full EVs.

Tavares emphasized the company's commitment to the United States, saying that there are "tons of examples of huge investments that we are making in the U.S. in electrification." That would include the announcement in May that it would invest more than $2.5 billion with South Korea's Samsung SDI to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

