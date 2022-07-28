Bourne fire station project gets owners project manager

BUZZARDS BAY – An East Bridgewater firm is the unanimous choice of the South Side Fire Station Building Committee to ride herd on a project that may go before Town Meeting voters for approval in May 2023.

Committee members voted unanimously Monday to support Pomroy Associates for the owner’s project manager.

The next step involves Town Administrator Marlene McCollem, at the Select Board’s direction, to negotiate a contract with Pomroy Associates.

Pomroy Associates works primarily on the Cape and South Shore, recently having completed oversight at a Brewster fire station project and the new North Plymouth firehouse as well as finishing the Sandwich Center for Assisted Living.

Richard Pomroy, firm president and projects director, pulled no punches in an hour-long interview with the committee.

“The world has changed in terms of labor, materials, supply chain issues and getting things done,” he said, acknowledging industry difficulties.

“There are no good (fire station) sites, and finding suitable sites is difficult for many communities,” he said afterward.

Firm pledged to explore residents' concerns

Pomroy promised direct communication with the town.

“The client will learn about (project) problems before it becomes coffee shop discussion,” he said.

Pomroy also said his firm is known for not shying away from project opponents. He said the goal in such instances is to pursue community discussion and to “explore concerns and fears.”

Three sites being considered for station

Bourne's quest to identify a suitable site for a fire station south of Bourne Bridge has been ongoing without tangible results for years. Pomroy Associates has already visited three current top sites identified as station locations; one at MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28), a second at Shore Road, Monument Beach; and a third on county land off County Road, Pocasset.

The Shore Road tract and ballfield are town property. The County Road parcel is owned by regional government. The boulevard acreage near Clay Pond Road is privately owned, and any decision to move forward with that location would add a property purchase cost to the overall project.

Once McCollem negotiates a contract with the firm, the committee's focus will return to considering station sites as well securing a design/architectural firm.

The overall goal is to seek project funding next May. If financing is secured, Richard Pomroy said it might be possible for a new station to open in March 2024.