Spokane man caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills

bonnersferryherald.com
DB DB
3d ago
Common sense would dictate that this person is a threat to society. The judge should be personally liable when this deadbeat criminal kills someone after his release
Reply
7
Joyce Hill
3d ago
And he’s out..what the he’ll is happening with our elected officials? Throw this judge out!!!! STOP giving ANY aren’t homeless monies to elected offi it’s if they are letting dealers go.
Reply(1)
6
Joyce Hill
3d ago
He looks like Hunter Biden…either way they will let him go…oh wait Idaho…maybe they will keep him in!!!!
Reply
6
Comments / 14