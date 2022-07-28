7 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2022

The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

*For 2022, there are actually three sales tax holidays. The Tennessee General Assembly has approved two more sales tax holidays in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers. Read more here .

Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should.

7 Non-School Items to Buy During Tax-Free Weekend

Baby items – Included on the tax-free list are diapers, clothing, and bathing suits.

Halloween costumes – The hardest part about buying a Halloween costume in July is getting your child to commit to a character, but if you can get them to commit, buy your costume now and save money.

Office Supplies – While you may be focused on gathering your child’s school supplies, don’t forget to stock up on any of your office needs, like pens, paper, markers, poster board, etc…

Clothing – Not just back-to-school clothing, but all clothing under $100 is included in the tax-free weekend. If you are looking for that item for your fall wardrobe or a piece to complete your work wardrobe, winter coats, or gloves, this is the time to purchase it. You can even purchase a wedding gown tax-free as long as it is under $100. And if you are looking to amp up your workout or just adding to your athleisure wear, workout clothing is also included.

Shoes – Any shoe that is under $100 qualifies to be tax-free this weekend. Boots are included in the tax-free weekend event as well, including winter boots, hiking boots, and rain boots.

Art Supplies – If you have younger children at home and want to restock your art supplies, now is the time to do so. Especially as we start school at home, you may need more supplies than normal.

Technology – Anyone, not just students, can purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet during the tax-free weekend. Your purchase must be less than $1,500 and for personal use. Items not included are flash drives, individually purchased software, printer supplies, and household items.

The post 7 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .