Haven’t Made it to the Beach Yet this Summer? Hotels.com is Giving Away a Retro Beach Adventure

Hotels.com is doing a giveaway that includes a beach trip. If your idea of a perfect somewhere is a blast from the past beachside paradise unchanged by the modern world, Hotels.com has the gig for you as the “Retro Beach Motelier.”

The Hotels.com Retro Beach Motelier will receive a $10,000 stipend to spend the rest of summer traveling back in time to the best retro beach motels across the USA . The suggested itinerary includes cozy coastal gems dripping in nostalgia, like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami . And because no one can apply sunscreen solo, a guest of their choice will join them on this bicoastal beach hop.

Instead of spending vacation scrolling their smartphone and listening to podcasts by the pool, our Motelier will indulge in offline activities, like documenting the trip “for future generations.” And we’re not talking on the gram, but with a classic polaroid camera (instant film and camera provided). The IRL photo album of the trip may even appear on Hotels.com – because pics, or it didn’t happen.

The Hotels.com Retro Beach Motelier will also be armed with old-school seaside accessories to help them unplug and unwind, including high SPF zinc, striped umbrellas, vintage sunnies, a cooler for beachside beverages, and a solar-powered AM/FM radio. Plus, Hotels.com will award them a $5,000 “salary” to spend on beachside snacks their grandparents would approve of: frozen custard, salt water taffy and snow cones.

How to Apply

If you’re ready to hit the beach like it’s 1950 and enjoy kitschy poolside flair and analog experiences, go to www.hotels.com/beachmotel to apply to for the Retro Beach Motelier by August 5 at 11:59 p.m. CT . The most qualified Retro Beach Motelier will be selected and notified by August 12 . Must be 21+ to apply, check out the full contest rules here .

