Conference USA released the 2022 preseason watch list, as selected by the league’s 11 head coaches on Monday. Five student-athletes from each conference’s 11-member institutions are recognized as key players to watch ahead of the 2022 season.

Representing Middle Tennessee are WR Izaiah Gathings , WR Jaylin Lane , DE Jordan Ferguson , DL Zaylin Wood and punter Kyle Ulbrich .

Gathings finished the 2021 season with 24 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown after transferring from Gardner-Webb. The 6-4, 222-pound wideout is poised for a breakout campaign in 2022.

Lane, who has been on most preseason all-conference teams, finished the 2021 season with 42 receptions for 466 yards and four touchdowns, while also leading the team in punt returns (19 for 295) and kickoff returns (13 for 285). Lane was a freshman all-American as a returner last year.

Ferguson had a banner season in 2021 when he established new career marks in tackles (58), tackles for loss (16.5), sacks (9), hurries (14), forced fumbles (3), and fumble recoveries (2). He ranked 22nd nationally in tackles for loss per game (1.3) and was 30th in sacks per game (.69).

Wood, who started 12 games in 2021, finished the year with 29 tackles, including 4.0 TFLs, two hurries, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick.

Ulbrich ended the 2021 season with a 44.4-yard punting average with 16 punts of 50 or more yards and 24 downed inside the 20-yard line. His punting average ranked 27th nationally.

The Blue Raiders will begin the 2022 season on the road against James Madison on September 3rd. Preseason camp will start on August 3rd with the opening practice.

The post Five Blue Raiders on C-USA Preseason Watch List appeared first on Cheatham County Source .