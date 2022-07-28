ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Thefts from vehicles taking place in Fairborn

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVvN7_0gvnwmfF00

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Police have been receiving several reports of thefts from vehicles, according to the department’s Facebook page.

In most of these cases, valuable items are left in a person’s car where anyone can see them and the window is shattered allowing for easy access to the valuables, according to Fairborn Police.

Some of the thefts have happened in busy parking lots where sporting events and other large type gatherings take place.

Police say to keep valuables out of plain view or carry them with you.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairborn, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fairborn, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Vehicles#Property Crime#Fairborn Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
90K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy