Dwayne Johnson explains how exactly ‘Black Adam’ will change the DCEU’s hierarchy of power

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Rumor-mongering MCU fans share the most laughable theories they’ve ever heard
As the biggest and most successful franchise on the planet, no property in Hollywood generates anywhere near as much discussion, debate, and discourse as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spinning out from that, it feels as though a new scooper or tipster emerges from the depths of social media on an...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn says where the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’ sits in the MCU timeline
James Gunn has revealed extra details about the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special and revealed where it sits on the MCU timeline. Over on Twitter, Gunn replied to a fan when they asked where the film sits in the MCU. According to the Comic-Con announcement, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase five while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase four. According to Gunn, The Guardians Holiday Special will be the epilogue of the Phase four timeline.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘League of Super-Pets’ lands one of DC’s lowest box office debuts this century
Fans have been rebelling against DC in their numbers ever since the Justice League debacle kicked off a campaign of resentment and backlash that’s been ongoing for the last have a decade, and it’s become clear that even the staunchest comic book supporters weren’t interested in opening their wallets to pay for a ticket to DC League of Super-Pets.
wegotthiscovered.com
Comics fans are pointing out the accuracy of She-Hulk’s 4th wall breaks
When the trailer for Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped at Comic-Con, fans instantly began drawing comparisons between Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool), because of the way both characters like to break the fourth wall and address the camera, and the audience, directly.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Compelling fan theory puts forward a strong case for the MCU’s Doctor Doom
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are in complete and unanimous agreement that Doctor Doom is on his way to the franchise sooner rather than later, the only questions we have are the most important ones; namely the who, what, when, where, and why. Much like his longtime adversaries, the Latverian ruler...
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
AOL Corp
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot be an origins story?
Among the bulging Phases Five and Six announcements dropped during Marvel’s big presentation at July’s Comic-Con was the much-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While the House of Ideas seems to be taking its time with the X-Men, it’s clear that it’s already time to reboot the First Family on the big-screen after Fox failed to properly capitalize on the team’s iconic status in the superhero sphere.
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton reveals what drew him to making a comeback as Batman
Ben Affleck might have been stealing the Batman-related headlines after being confirmed for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the only reason why he even shot a cameo is because of The Flash. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut was initially supposed to arrive before Jason Momoa’s sequel, and Michael Keaton...
wegotthiscovered.com
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Why Does Orville Peck Cover His face?
The renowned country music star, Orville Peck has added his name to the list of stars whose fame and recognition are discussed alongside their uniqueness in concealing their appearance. Be it the musical legends like Sia or the emerging stars like Marshmello, masking ones identity is a trademark trait that a handful of musical talents have been able to successfully pull off. Orville Peck definitely falls under this category.
Marilyn Monroe estate defends Ana de Armas’ ‘Blonde’ casting amid accent backlash
Marilyn Monroe’s estate jumped to Ana de Armas’ defense after the trailer for the forthcoming Netflix film “Blonde” sparked backlash. After watching the trailer on July 28, fans rushed to social media to slam casting directors over de Armas’ accent in the film. Many complained the Cuban actress’s accent is too heavy in the film, and that she sounds nothing like Monroe. “Am I the only one not surprised that Ana De Armas sounds bad in the Blonde trailer?” one critic tweeted. “Her accent is very heavy, it was going to take a lot for her to convincingly sound like Marilyn.” Another added, “I...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who wrote every ‘Star Wars’ movie?
Every epic franchise has to begin somewhere. George Lucas famously envisaged a sprawling space opera when he sat down to write Star Wars. That couldn’t be contained by one movie, but today’s multimedia saga wasn’t a given back in the mid-1970s. As Lucas developed his most famous...
wegotthiscovered.com
A different kind of Dwayne Johnson movie gets in too deep on the streaming charts
Having become the biggest, most popular, and highest-paid star in the industry, everyone knows what to expect from a Dwayne Johnson movie at this stage, which has essentially become a subgenre unto itself over the last decade. The leading man will almost always produce through his Seven Bucks company, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘7th Heaven’ cast now?
For 11 seasons, television audiences were treated to a wholesome family experience in the family drama, 7th Heaven. The show centered around the Camdens, a large family led by Eric, a local Protestant reverend, and his wife Annie. Together, they raise several children and shelter many others as they live their lives as true pillars of their community.
Ana De Armas Feted At Deauville; ‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Heads Into Production (Exclusive); Edinburgh Juries Set; ‘Mr Limbo’ Deal (Exclusive); Viaplay Original; Blue Ant Promotions — Global Briefs
Click here to read the full article. ‘Blonde’ Star Ana De Armas To Be Feted At Deauville Andres Dominik’s buzzed about Marilyn Monroe picture Blonde will head to France’s Deauville American Film Festival (September 2-11) after its Venice world debut, where lead actress Ana de Armas will be feted with its Hollywood Rising Star Award. Cuban-born De Armas’s star has been steadily rising over the past few years on the back of performances in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No Time To Die, and most recently The Gray Man. Past recipients of the Hollywood Rising Star Award include Ryan Gosling (2011), Jessica Chastain (2011), Paul Dano (2012),...
NFL・
wegotthiscovered.com
Will ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ and ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ have a crossover event?
Since Spider-Man: Freshman Year is part of the MCU Multiverse, it could lead to an animated crossover event with Sony’s Spider-Verse. Here’s how. Last week, producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year would exist in the MCU’s official Multiverse. That lends itself to theories that the official animated MCU Peter could cross paths with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are shocked by Tom Hiddleston’s audition tape to play Thor
Many years ago, there was a mere handful of movies under this Marvel Cinematic Universe banner, and a certain Tom Hiddleston was up for the role of Thor, before the character’s big screen debut. While the Nordic god of thunder eventually became synonymous with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, the...
Comments / 0