Dwayne Johnson explains how exactly ‘Black Adam’ will change the DCEU’s hierarchy of power

Marilyn Monroe’s estate jumped to Ana de Armas’ defense after the trailer for the forthcoming Netflix film “Blonde” sparked backlash. After watching the trailer on July 28, fans rushed to social media to slam casting directors over de Armas’ accent in the film. Many complained the Cuban actress’s accent is too heavy in the film, and that she sounds nothing like Monroe. “Am I the only one not surprised that Ana De Armas sounds bad in the Blonde trailer?” one critic tweeted. “Her accent is very heavy, it was going to take a lot for her to convincingly sound like Marilyn.” Another added, “I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO