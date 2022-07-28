Chris Evans shares his sage advice for MCU newcomers

wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Did John Krasinski admit he’s playing Mr. Fantastic in ‘Fantastic Four?’
During his recent Tonight Show appearance, John Krasinski may have left a trail of breadcrumbs leading to the Baxter Building. Sometimes, it’s what’s left unsaid that speaks the loudest. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week, Krasinski was clearly instructed not to say anything about the Fantastic Four. Even host Jimmy Fallon preceded this portion of the interview by saying that he was not allowed to ask about the MCU or, more specifically, the FF. However, they carefully danced around the issue to give the fans what they came for.
Will Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot be an origins story?
Among the bulging Phases Five and Six announcements dropped during Marvel’s big presentation at July’s Comic-Con was the much-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While the House of Ideas seems to be taking its time with the X-Men, it’s clear that it’s already time to reboot the First Family on the big-screen after Fox failed to properly capitalize on the team’s iconic status in the superhero sphere.
Will ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ and ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ have a crossover event?
Since Spider-Man: Freshman Year is part of the MCU Multiverse, it could lead to an animated crossover event with Sony’s Spider-Verse. Here’s how. Last week, producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year would exist in the MCU’s official Multiverse. That lends itself to theories that the official animated MCU Peter could cross paths with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales.
James Gunn says where the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’ sits in the MCU timeline
James Gunn has revealed extra details about the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special and revealed where it sits on the MCU timeline. Over on Twitter, Gunn replied to a fan when they asked where the film sits in the MCU. According to the Comic-Con announcement, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase five while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase four. According to Gunn, The Guardians Holiday Special will be the epilogue of the Phase four timeline.
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
Marvel officially confirms the first Disney Plus ‘crossover event’
Audiences are well and truly versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive movie crossovers such as the Avengers films, but it’s the first Disney Plus series crossover that’s making news today. Since WandaVision made its debut on the streaming service in Jan. 2021, the cow has absolutely...
Fans are shocked by Tom Hiddleston’s audition tape to play Thor
Many years ago, there was a mere handful of movies under this Marvel Cinematic Universe banner, and a certain Tom Hiddleston was up for the role of Thor, before the character’s big screen debut. While the Nordic god of thunder eventually became synonymous with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, the...
Who is Deacon Phillippe? What to know about the ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 3 guest star
Hollywood royalty is coming to Netflix. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, is making his acting debut with the highly anticipated third season of Never Have I Ever. The 18-year-old will guest star as a character named Parker, a debate student who will rival Devi Vishwakumar’s debate team.
Why Does Orville Peck Cover His face?
The renowned country music star, Orville Peck has added his name to the list of stars whose fame and recognition are discussed alongside their uniqueness in concealing their appearance. Be it the musical legends like Sia or the emerging stars like Marshmello, masking ones identity is a trademark trait that a handful of musical talents have been able to successfully pull off. Orville Peck definitely falls under this category.
Ana De Armas Feted At Deauville; ‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Heads Into Production (Exclusive); Edinburgh Juries Set; ‘Mr Limbo’ Deal (Exclusive); Viaplay Original; Blue Ant Promotions — Global Briefs
Click here to read the full article. ‘Blonde’ Star Ana De Armas To Be Feted At Deauville Andres Dominik’s buzzed about Marilyn Monroe picture Blonde will head to France’s Deauville American Film Festival (September 2-11) after its Venice world debut, where lead actress Ana de Armas will be feted with its Hollywood Rising Star Award. Cuban-born De Armas’s star has been steadily rising over the past few years on the back of performances in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No Time To Die, and most recently The Gray Man. Past recipients of the Hollywood Rising Star Award include Ryan Gosling (2011), Jessica Chastain (2011), Paul Dano (2012),...
Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ executive producer has died
Producer and showrunner of CBS’ The Talk, Heather Gray has died. She was 50 years old. According to a report from Deadline citing a statement from CBS, Gray had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” though specifics were not shared. In this letter CBS shared to the cast...
James Bond vs Bruce Lee? The movie that nearly happened
It was July 20, 1973. George Lazenby, star of the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was waiting for Bruce Lee in a Japanese restaurant in Kowloon, Hong Kong to further discuss the details of their movie idea. They already had lunch earlier that day and hung out for 3 days after Lazenby journeyed to Hong Kong to meet Bruce. Raymond Chow was there, too. He was the founder of the Hong Kong-based film company, Golden Harvest, that employed Bruce Lee. Together, they were determined to make a film that would become a Bruce meets Bond extravaganza.
Where is the ‘7th Heaven’ cast now?
For 11 seasons, television audiences were treated to a wholesome family experience in the family drama, 7th Heaven. The show centered around the Camdens, a large family led by Eric, a local Protestant reverend, and his wife Annie. Together, they raise several children and shelter many others as they live their lives as true pillars of their community.
MCU fans hedge their bets on when and how Ghost Rider will eventually arrive
The distinct lack of “if” in that headline is no mistake; despite an unsavory duopoly of films from Columbia Pictures, and having already technically made his MCU turn in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., fans of Ghost Rider are all but ready for him to show up in a much bigger way.
Michael Keaton reveals what drew him to making a comeback as Batman
Ben Affleck might have been stealing the Batman-related headlines after being confirmed for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the only reason why he even shot a cameo is because of The Flash. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut was initially supposed to arrive before Jason Momoa’s sequel, and Michael Keaton...
Colin Farrell says Matt Reeves is obsessively ‘all over’ ‘The Penguin’
For many fans, The Batman still ranks as the best comic book adaptation to hit theaters so far this year, leaving them desperate to find out more details regarding the HBO Max spinoffs that were entered into development shortly afterwards. This time last year, the prospect of the Penguin getting...
Who wrote every ‘Star Wars’ movie?
Every epic franchise has to begin somewhere. George Lucas famously envisaged a sprawling space opera when he sat down to write Star Wars. That couldn’t be contained by one movie, but today’s multimedia saga wasn’t a given back in the mid-1970s. As Lucas developed his most famous...
