ECSU to face Livingstone in Down East Viking Classic

ROCKY MOUNT — In an attempt to whip up excitement in the news conference Tuesday morning, Dr. Karrie G. Dixon shouted “Viking Pride; Viking Pride; Viking Pride” as she approached the podium in one of the Rocky Mount Event Center’s conference rooms.

The Elizabeth City State University chancellor was in town to promote the 25th Down East Viking Football Classic, a weekend series of events that’s highlighted by a football game that pits the Elizabeth City State Vikings against another CIAA team.

This year, the Vikings will take on Livingstone College on Sept. 10 at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

“It’s an exciting event for us,” Dixon said. “A lot of our alumni base lives in this area, which helps with attendance.

“But it’s just so much of a tradition that they feel like they have to be there to support the Vikings.”

The event started 25 years ago when city and school officials came up with the plan to boost the economy in the area and increase name recognition of the university for prospective students.

For some, the Down East Viking Football Classic has come full circle.

“I played in the classic,” ECSU head coach Marcus Hilliard said. “Then, I’ve been here as an assistant. And now, as head coach.”

After his playing days, Hilliard spent 14 years as an assistant at the university before leaving in 2019 for Virginia Union University as co-defensive line coordinator. This is his first year as head coach for the Vikings.

Livingstone College head coach Sean Gilbert, who also spoke at the news conference, is in his second year as the football team’s leader, and he calls this year a “rebuilding year.”

“We’re a young football team,” Gilbert said. “Our stadium is small, so we don’t host games with 8,000 or 9,000 fans.”

Both teams ended last season with losing records: ECSU at 3-7 and Livingstone at 1-8. The Vikings edged the Blue Bears 19-13 last year during the regular season.

Hilliard, who has participated in plenty of Viking Classics, also took time during the news conference to throw in a little light-hearted trash talk.

“Nothing against Livingstone, but you don’t lose in the Classic,” Hilliard said.

The two teams met once previously in the Down East Viking Classic, when the Vikings trounced Livingstone 49-7 in 2011. It was the Blue Bears lone appearance in the classic. For ECSU, though, their record is 9-12 since the first game in 1998. The game has been canceled three times over the years because of hurricanes and the pandemic.

Tre Fields, a Livingstone freshman wide receiver, will be playing in his first Down East Viking Classic, and he’s already making promises about the game.

“We’re ready to come out and show you guys and play some great football,” he said.

Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson called the classic one of his favorite events, recounting his time tailgating at last year’s event.

“Rocky Mount is excited to have you here,” he said. “And I want to thank you for the past 25 years.”

Roberson said the economic impact to the area during the event is substantial. Dixon echoed that sentiment when she talked about filling up hotels and restaurants that weekend.

Organizers added a Friday Night Fan Fest to the series of events for the classic this year, which will include a hip hop concert at the event center the night before the game.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1. They’ll be available online and at the Booker T. Washington Community Center. If available, tickets also will be on sale outside the stadium on game day. Tailgaters also must reserve a spot before the game.

Dixon said she’s proud of the tradition that has become ECSU’s signature football event.

“We’ve had a great 25 years,” she said.