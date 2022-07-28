ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Grant to support construction of agritech research center

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The University of Pikeville will receive a $4.4 million grant to support construction of an agritech research and education center in eastern Kentucky.

The UPIKE Ag-Tech Innovation Center of Excellence will be located at the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park at Marion Branch in Pikeville, state officials said. The project will be matched with $5.75 million in local funds.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grant award on Wednesday.

The project aims to promote job growth by bringing innovative industry to the area while enhancing educational opportunities for UPIKE students, officials said.

The facility will include a greenhouse, classroom space, laboratory and offices to lead high-tech agriculture research efforts. The research will be aimed at aiding the industry’s continued development and long-term viability while supporting growing worldwide demand for food production.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Pikeville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Industry
Pikeville, KY
Education
Pikeville, KY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#College#Upike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy