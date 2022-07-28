Grant to support construction of agritech research center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The University of Pikeville will receive a $4.4 million grant to support construction of an agritech research and education center in eastern Kentucky.

The UPIKE Ag-Tech Innovation Center of Excellence will be located at the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park at Marion Branch in Pikeville, state officials said. The project will be matched with $5.75 million in local funds.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grant award on Wednesday.

The project aims to promote job growth by bringing innovative industry to the area while enhancing educational opportunities for UPIKE students, officials said.

The facility will include a greenhouse, classroom space, laboratory and offices to lead high-tech agriculture research efforts. The research will be aimed at aiding the industry’s continued development and long-term viability while supporting growing worldwide demand for food production.