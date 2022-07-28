ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF city administrator among 4 newcomers named by Newsom to UC Board of Regents

By Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Kentfield, CA
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Chu
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Board#The Board Of Regents#University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy