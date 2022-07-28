Victor Hamilton: Arrest made after body found in driveway of house

www.bbc.com
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
Lilia Valutyte: Man charged with murdering girl, 9
A man has been charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. She had reportedly been playing hula hoop with her younger sister in the street before...
Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been remanded in custody after an appeal by prosecution lawyers. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address, was arrested...
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
Teenagers unfairly jailed over chat messages, says MP Lucy Powell
Four teenagers should not have been jailed for eight years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, a Labour MP says. The young men were convicted over social media messages discussing revenge attacks, sent three days after the death of a friend. In a letter to the justice secretary, Lucy...
Aaron Matthew: Leicester man who stabbed mother to death jailed
A 19-year-old man who killed his mother in Leicester has been jailed for life. A trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Aaron Matthew inflicted 82 injuries on his mother Ingrid, who was found with multiple stab wounds in Lincoln Street on 11 September. Matthew - who had been suffering from...
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
Victor Hamilton: Second man charge with murder
A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week. The 63-year-old's body was found at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday 27 July at the front of a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel. On Monday night, detectives confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man.
Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub. Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre. Avon and Somerset Police...
Stoke-on-Trent: Men dragged from car, attacked and robbed
Two men have been injured after being dragged from a car, attacked and robbed, say police. A group of men used a hammer to smash the windows of the pair's black BMW in the Snow Hill area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 BST on Monday. A quantity of cash was...
Twelfth: 57 potential offences reported at bonfires
Police have received reports of 57 potential offences that took place at bonfires over the Twelfth period. The reports include effigies, hate slogans and the theft and destruction of political material. It comes after effigies of Naomi Long, Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald were hung from a County Antrim...
Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed
A gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of dogs he used to fight and bait wild animals has been jailed for eight months. Rhys Davies tried to treat serious injuries the animals had sustained by himself to avoid being caught. Davies, 28, worked at Turnabrae House on Millden Estate in Angus...
Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'
Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...
Gravesend robber sentenced after he was caught due to fare evasion
A man who carried out a string of robberies at bookmakers across London has been jailed for 10 years after he was caught dodging his train fare. Detectives used CCTV footage to identify Brett Mullan, 50, from Wellington Street, Gravesend. Mullan had used a collapsible walking stick in a carrier...
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
Bolton special constable grabbed boy, 7, by the neck after water fight row
A special constable who grabbed a seven-year-old boy around the neck after being accidentally sprayed during a children's water fight in the street has been ordered to pay compensation. Andrew Parkinson said he acted in "self-defence" against a "deliberate headbutt" during the May 2021 incident but was convicted of assault...
Date set for Cameron House fire fatal accident inquiry
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a hotel blaze that killed two guests will get under way later this month, a court has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in a fire at Cameron House Hotel, on Loch Lomond, in December 2017. Hotel operator Cameron...
