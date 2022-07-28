ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Millions in the US to endure oppressive heat as temperatures bake the Pacific Northwest and South

By Aya Elamroussi
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 101

ReelPatriot
3d ago

Never happened under Republicans when they ran Washington and Oregon ..Seems the only time global warming happens is when Democrats are in charge ….Conclusion : If you want to end global warming don’t elect Democrats

Reply(29)
32
cvn65
3d ago

All these liberal cities & states should have plenty of power o run air conditioners, after they are the experts in energy right??? Just ask AOC, and Buttigieg, between the 2 of them, they couldn’t tie a shoe lace. Enjoy your heat wave

Reply(1)
13
James S
3d ago

July 1999 in OKC at 6 am 98 degrees that is just how summers are in the mid west . pa in the last 2 weeks of July first 2 weeks of Aug 95 100 degrees been that way since the early 60s. except 1972 only hit 80 degrees 1 day. that was?also the year hurricane Agnes hit pa

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
South Dakota State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Air Conditioning#National Weather Service#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy