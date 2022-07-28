ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

4 dead, 6 hurt in head-on crash on northern California highway

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
RIO VISTA, Calif. — Four people are dead and six others are recovering from injuries after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on a northern California highway, authorities said.

According to KTXL, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 near Summerset Drive in Rio Vista. Officials said an SUV carrying a family of seven from Mexico and a sedan with three people on board collided, but it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, KTVU reported.

Emergency crews pronounced four people dead at the scene and rushed six others to area hospitals for treatment, according to KGO.

Investigators told KTVU that they found containers of alcoholic beverages at the crash site.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

