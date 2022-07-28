Brutal Zip Tie Killing of Bay Area Man Leads Back to Covelo Woman, According to Law Enforcement

mendofever.com
Judy Shelby
2d ago
Through… excellent reporting.Thank you 🙏 I’m glad she is finally off the streets.I’ve been following her arrests, on NewsBreak, for quite some time.I knew she would end up killing someone. But… frankly… he wasn’t the 1st one she’s killed, there are more. She just got caught, on this murder.
Christy Smith
2d ago
she commited capital murder, i doubt she will only get 7 years, even in California, murder is a very serious charge where the minimum sentence is at least 25 years.
scrapper
2d ago
Rick was a friend from a far. ive known him since i was knee high to a grasshopper.he had his issues but kept to himself most of the time. Its shame what she did. I hope she gets the full seven yrs.. I met her a couple times & seemed tobe a desant person but...
