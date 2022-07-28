'We're in survival mode': Inflation and drought are impacting SouthCoast farmers

SWANSEA — For area farmers, inflation is making a tough job even tougher, with the cost of everything from fuel to tractor parts to hay bales at unprecedented highs.

“It’s always been long hours, hard work to run a farm. But now it’s the hardest it’s ever been,” said John Almeida Mello IV, the fourth-generation owner of Almeida's Vegetable Patch in Swansea. “I don’t want to exaggerate but it’s nearly impossible to function with the way things have been going.”

Recently, Almeida’s took to Facebook to explain how inflation is impacting its business for the worse. They’ve had to reduce the number of hours they’re open each day and stop opening on Tuesdays entirely.

“We are doing our very best not to pass along these exorbitant costs onto the consumer. ... We are really sorry but we are trying our absolute best,” they wrote.

Mello said fertilizer is more than twice its usual price right now. The cost of labor has also gone up, with a surge in job openings meaning that potential workers have more options even after the farm increased its wages.

”Other forms of work can out-pay a farm any day of a week, especially in this economy,” he said.

And, local farms are different from other businesses that can expect to bring in money throughout the entire year.

“You’ve got five months for making money and you’ve got bills for 12 months,” Mello said.

Mello said farmers have to walk a fine line between increasing costs beyond what customers can pay and making back at least some of the money that’s already been spent on things like seeds, fertilizer, labor and fuel for farm equipment.

“We’re not trying to line our pockets here. We’re in survival mode,” he said.

Rising cost of packaging products

Ashley Johnson, manager at Johnson’s Roadside Market in Swansea, said the family-owned business has also had to make tough decisions, with supplies and products that the vegetable farm buys from other vendors like meat becoming more expensive.

Companies they purchase from are also now charging them a gas charge to cover the cost of driving products to the farm, something they haven’t had to contend with since the 2008 recession, she said.

“If (suppliers) are charging more, obviously we have to charge people more. But we’re trying our absolute hardest,” she said.

Even small things like plastic bags and the containers that they put their produce and baked goods in to sell have become more expensive. A pie box that used to cost $.25 now costs $1.10, Johnson said. They aim to never say no to a customer who asks for something like an extra box, she said, but it’s not always an easy decision.

“You think twice sometimes, like ‘what if I gave you an extra pie tin or you used tin foil instead, or something like that,’” she said.

Johnson said the company is still busy, but they can tell that customers are being hit by rising costs just like the farmers themselves. Some regular customers who usually pick up fresh flowers while they also buy food have stopped doing that, for example.

“People are definitely cutting extras out,” she said.

Making over a mall: A Kraft Group company is headed to the former Swansea Mall

State Rep. Paul Schmid, the owner of Westport-based cattle farm Westport River Rock Farm , said they raised their prices in January because the processing plant they work with raised theirs. So far, they've avoided raising them again in recent months.

“We haven’t raised our prices because we know people are hurting and we’re trying to balance what we can cover with what people can pay,” he said.

Still, he said this year has brought “tight times” for farmers. The sky-high cost of diesel has hit them especially hard — AAA says the price of diesel hit it's all-time high in late June, at $5.816 a gallon compared to $3.271 a year ago. Even things like the plastic they use to wrap hay bales has become more expensive.

Dining scene: A Fall River restaurateur wants to take over the Old Grist Mill Tavern

Drought is another factor for farmers

Schmid and several other area farmers said that, while inflation is causing big headaches, the ongoing drought in Massachusetts is also a looming obstacle.

At the same time that costs for materials are going up, Schmid said, he expects farmers’ yields to seriously suffer this year because of the lack of rain. At his farm, they usually cut hay to make hay bales that feed the cattle twice annually.

“There’s gonna be no second cutting this year,” he said.

This means he’ll have to buy hay from another supplier. A 1,000 pound bale of hay that cost $60 a few years ago now costs about $85, he said.

Providing food to the SouthCoast

“The drought’s really the biggest worry,” said Geoff Kinder, owner of Paradox Acres , a hog and cattle farm in Dartmouth.

Usually, he said, his cattle feed by grazing on the farm’s grass. If the drought ends up being as serious as the one that hit the region two years ago, he might run out of grass for them to eat and could end up selling animals that he otherwise wouldn’t.

BBQ feast: Missing Link food trailer opens in Dartmouth — here's what's on the menu

“This is looking like a similar event. It’s not as bad yet but it’s heading that way,” he said.

The drought paired with inflation is making the complicated calculation of running a farm even more of a puzzle. But while some industries might not survive the current economy, the need for farms is a constant, Kinder pointed out.

“Farmers are pretty resilient,” he said. “There’s some security in knowing that you’re actually producing something that people need.”

Audrey Cooney can be reached at acooney@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: 'We're in survival mode': Inflation and drought are impacting SouthCoast farmers