First National Community Bank headlines: Local Covid cases up by more than a third; four more Floyd deaths. Closer look at June's jobless rates in NW Georgia.
Today's first headlines : Please click here for all today's headlines.
Covid cases jump 36.2% in Northwest Georgia in 7 days. 2 more Floyd residents lost to virus as well as 2 additional 'probable' deaths.
A closer look at the latest jobless rates for Northwest Georgia.
Briefly: Atrium Health Floyd adds special ambulance for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients. Physicians lead river Walk & Talk his Saturday.
Today's obituaries . Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Hot weekend ahead with perhaps a total of three quarters of an inch of rain today through Sunday.
Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime
Rome Braves continue series in Hickory through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves drop series to Phillies; off today, at home Friday-Sunday vs. Arizona.
Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs.
Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.
Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20.
Comments / 1