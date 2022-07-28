ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

First National Community Bank headlines: Local Covid cases up by more than a third; four more Floyd deaths. Closer look at June's jobless rates in NW Georgia.

Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago

Today's first headlines : Please click here for all today's headlines.

Covid cases jump 36.2% in Northwest Georgia in 7 days. 2 more Floyd residents lost to virus as well as 2 additional 'probable' deaths.

A closer look at the latest jobless rates for Northwest Georgia.

Briefly: Atrium Health Floyd adds special ambulance for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients. Physicians lead river Walk & Talk his Saturday.

Today's obituaries . Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Ware Mechanical Weather: Hot weekend ahead with perhaps a total of three quarters of an inch of rain today through Sunday.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports :

Rome Braves continue series in Hickory through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves drop series to Phillies; off today, at home Friday-Sunday vs. Arizona.

Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd County, GA
Health
Rome, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Rome, GA
Health
Floyd County, GA
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Georgia#Parks And Recreation#Walk Talk#Crimewatch#Atlanta Braves#Phillies#Splash Dash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
186
Followers
82
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy