Richmond County, GA

Richmond County woman suffering from dementia gone missing

By Barclay Bishop
 3 days ago

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Police in Richmond County need your help finding a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

60-year-old Barbara Bland hasn’t been seen since around 9:30pm Wednesday on the 3100 block of Tate Road, near Terrace Manor Elementary School.

Police say Bland walks with a limp and was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and carrying a walking stick.

If you think you’ve seen her call 9-1-1 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

