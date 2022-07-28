Richmond County woman suffering from dementia gone missing
Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Police in Richmond County need your help finding a missing woman who suffers from dementia.
60-year-old Barbara Bland hasn’t been seen since around 9:30pm Wednesday on the 3100 block of Tate Road, near Terrace Manor Elementary School.
Other Missing Persons:
- RCSO searching for missing teenager
- RCSO searching for missing teen, possibly trying to get to Pa.
- Authorities searching for missing woman
Police say Bland walks with a limp and was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and carrying a walking stick.
If you think you’ve seen her call 9-1-1 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 1