NYC Man Indicted in Execution of Mom Pushing Baby in Stroller on Upper East Side

NBC New York
 6 days ago
NBC New York

Sophisticated Criminal Group Terrorizing Manhattan Busted in Sweeping Takedown

More than a dozen alleged members of a highly sophisticated criminal group tied to a series of murders, attempted murders, violent armed robberies and shootings in Manhattan over the last year are charged in a 90-count felony indictment out of Manhattan and face RICO charges as part of a sweeping joint investigation, authorities say.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

5-year-old, 36-year-old woman die in East Harlem fire

NEW YORK - A 5-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman are dead and another adult is in critical condition after an early morning fire in the East Harlem section of Manhattan. The girl's 46-year-old father is believed to be the injured victim. EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem for treatment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Bronx gunman shoots fleeing driver, victim dies five days later

A man shot trying to drive away from a street argument in the Bronx died five dies later, police said Wednesday. Cops released surveillance video of the now-fatal shooting Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the gunman. Travis Griffiths, 19, was shot in the head about 4:30 a.m. July 22 on Claremont Parkway near Webster Ave. in Claremont. Medics rushed him ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Customer, Worker at NYC McDonald's Fight Over Cold French Fries, Leads to Gunfire: Sources

A McDonald's worker was shot outside of one of the chain's Brooklyn locations after getting into an argument with a customer, according to police. The argument started between a woman and a 23-year-old man working inside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 7 p.m. Monday, officials said. According to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident, the dispute between the woman and the worker began over food, specifically cold French fries.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home

An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police

A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
Daily News

Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
BROOKLYN, NY

