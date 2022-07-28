NYC Man Indicted in Execution of Mom Pushing Baby in Stroller on Upper East Side

www.nbcnewyork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYC McDonald’s employee shot in neck over cold fries complaint
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A McDonald’s employee is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck when a customer complaint over cold French fries escalated. The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. EDT Monday outside the fast-food chain in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York, WABC-TV reported.
NBC New York
Sophisticated Criminal Group Terrorizing Manhattan Busted in Sweeping Takedown
More than a dozen alleged members of a highly sophisticated criminal group tied to a series of murders, attempted murders, violent armed robberies and shootings in Manhattan over the last year are charged in a 90-count felony indictment out of Manhattan and face RICO charges as part of a sweeping joint investigation, authorities say.
fox5ny.com
5-year-old, 36-year-old woman die in East Harlem fire
NEW YORK - A 5-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman are dead and another adult is in critical condition after an early morning fire in the East Harlem section of Manhattan. The girl's 46-year-old father is believed to be the injured victim. EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem for treatment.
Man gets 6 years in gunpoint kidnapping, extortion of NYC deliveryman for $700
A Brooklyn man who kidnapped and extorted a deliveryman at gunpoint, seeking just $700, was sentenced on Monday to six years in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Where is Aunisty? Family Wants NYPD Answers As Brooklyn Teen Still Missing After a Week
A Brooklyn mother is making a desperate plea to find her teenage daughter, who left home following an argument and has not been seen for nearly a week — and as her mother fears the worst, the family is beginning to question the police response to her case. The...
Off-duty NYPD officer, 2 others, robbed of watches at knifepoint in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.
VIDEO: Bronx gunman shoots fleeing driver, victim dies five days later
A man shot trying to drive away from a street argument in the Bronx died five dies later, police said Wednesday. Cops released surveillance video of the now-fatal shooting Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the gunman. Travis Griffiths, 19, was shot in the head about 4:30 a.m. July 22 on Claremont Parkway near Webster Ave. in Claremont. Medics rushed him ...
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Customer, Worker at NYC McDonald's Fight Over Cold French Fries, Leads to Gunfire: Sources
A McDonald's worker was shot outside of one of the chain's Brooklyn locations after getting into an argument with a customer, according to police. The argument started between a woman and a 23-year-old man working inside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 7 p.m. Monday, officials said. According to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident, the dispute between the woman and the worker began over food, specifically cold French fries.
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home
An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Man Gets Five Years for Assaulting NYC DOC Officer on Rikers Island
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on June 28 that a Bronx man was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for assaulting a correction officer in a Rikers Island jail. In the context of the case, Clark said, “The defendant, who was an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
National Night Out Against Crime happens Tuesday; Check events in your neighborhood
NEW YORK – The annual National Night Out Against Crime is happening Tuesday. Local communities will be holding family-friendly gatherings to help foster relationships with police. The 113th precinct will host an event in South Jamaica, Queens. Mayor Eric Adams will visit several events, including one in the 44th...
NBC New York
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
NBC New York
Woman's Mystery Death at Luxury Long Island Apartment Building Rattles Community
A 39-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her luxury Long Island apartment after a welfare check over the weekend, launching a full-on murder mystery in an otherwise quiet Nassau County community, authorities say. Nassau police have not identified the victim, but neighbors said that she worked in the...
VIDEO: Bronx pet shop employee punched during robbery, suspect sought
The NYPD released footage of a suspect they said punched a Bronx pet shop employee during a robbery last month, authorities said.
Alert Center: Man recovering after getting stabbed in shoulder in the Bronx, NYPD says
Police have someone in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Riverdale.
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
Massage therapist rapes woman in her Brooklyn home on Valentine’s Day, suit alleges
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A husband’s romantic Valentine’s Day gesture turned tragic when his wife was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in their Brooklyn home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit. The woman, identified as Jane SE Doe in court papers filed in Brooklyn, sued massage company Soothe, Inc. and Evident, Inc., the […]
Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested
A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
Comments / 6