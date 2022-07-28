Paint scheme brightens Imagination Station animal exhibits

Eagle Scout candidate Morgan Matacale of Scouts BSA Troop 789 applies marker to a mural she painted at the Imagination Station as part of her Eagle project.

Morgan Matacale on the ladder, Alyssa Crane at left and Emma DuSablon at right work on a new paint job for the Imagination Station’s animal exhibit on Sunday.

The organizer of a project to liven up the walls and pillars within the Imagination Station Science & History Museum’s animal exhibit space said she feels it’s important to give back to a place that has given so much to her.

Morgan Matacale, a 14-year-old ninth grader at Hunt High School, is a member of the Boy Scouts of America’s Scouts BSA Troop 789.

“We are an all-girl troop,” Morgan said. “This is my Eagle project, which is basically like advancing into the final rank. It is a pretty big deal in the scouting world.”

Morgan has been working toward her Eagle Scout designation for many years.

“Basically I have countless hours of camping and helping other people with their service projects,” she said. “I have had to work on numerous merit badges, so that has been difficult. I have been to three or four different summer camps each year continuing working and trying to advance.”

Mike Summers, scoutmaster for Troop 789, said Morgan was one of the first girls who started with the troop in February 2019 when Scouts BSA expanded membership eligibility to girls.

Summers explained that the Eagle project is not about what Morgan can do.

“It is about what Morgan can plan, organize, get the information and material together and be able to lead another group of people to complete what her vision is for the project,” he said.

The group has spent the last three weekends painting the room based on Morgan’s sketches.

“I knew I wanted to do something artistic, with what I am good at, so we made some connections and I started sketching. I spent hours and hours sketching on my work tablet trying to work on a good plan to brighten the room,” Morgan said. “We’ve got two of the big python snakes, a couple of sloths, some parrots, toucans, butterflies, lizards, monkeys. We have got two of the little forest squirrels over there. I have an elephant, a tiger, some little birds atop the elephant, and I think that is it.”

Morgan said she has been drawing all her life, so the project fit well within her skill set.

“I have taken only a couple of classes apart from school, the mandatory art classes in elementary school, so it is more of like a self-taught thing,” she said. “I do makeup art. I paint. I do little crafts everywhere and stuff like that.”

Summers said various Troop 789 members helped with the project.

“We currently have 12 young ladies who are part of the troop,” Summers said. “We also have members from our brother troop, Troop 89, which is an all-boy troop that will come up here and help. We also have several friends of Morgan through a community group that she is a part of to come in and help with a part of it.”

Morgan said she received financial and product assistance from B&S Wholesale Tire and Wilson Paint and Wallpaper.

“Personally, I actually enjoy being able to give back to the place that I have lived in however many years, and I just felt like it was important to help out around,” she said. “It means a lot to other people as well when you just go and you help others and you just put in your all to try to benefit others. I think it is great for young people to learn that. You learn skills you will bring later on in life and you will need, so it is very essential. I think everyone wants to be involved with it. I think everyone should go and help with public service projects.”

Morgan is the daughter of Sarah and Vaughn Matacale of Wilson.

Jennifer Byrd, executive director at the Imagination Station, said Morgan and her team have done a great job.

“I am very proud that the young people in our community want to do something to also benefit our community. I am proud that she wants to build this mural to make awareness for young people and to brighten up this space,” Byrd said. “I think it is beautiful. I think that she has done a really great job picking out bright colors and living things to depict on the wall.”

Summers said Troops 89 and 789 are part of Scouts BSA, which is under the Boy Scouts of America umbrella.

“We are separate from the Girls Scouts of the United States of America,” he said. “They are two separate programs.”