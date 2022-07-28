Wrong-way crash on I-95 North in New Haven causes truck fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police continue investigating a wrong-way crash on I-95 North in New Haven early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just past the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge around 2 a.m.

Troopers said a car going the wrong way collided with a tractor-trailer, causing the truck to catch fire. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman from Terryville, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police said. The passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation with charges pending, state police said.

Traffic was backed up for hours but lanes have since reopened.

