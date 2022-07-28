Heavy Rescue crew reacts to flash flood rescue in Pueblo

After two people in Pueblo say they nearly lost their lives in a flash flood on Tuesday night, first responders are reminding everyone to stay safe this monsoon season.

Members of the Heavy Rescue Crew for the Colorado Springs Fire Department reacted to video News 5 captured where two people were hoisted to safety by the Pueblo Fire Department after they were trapped under a bridge by rushing water.

People Rescued: "We were just messing around. We just wanted to explore and see what.. Like Youtubers, yeah basically."



Heavy Rescue Crew Member: "Definitely not being aware of weather and conditions."



People Rescued: "One of my dream things was to get rescued from something like that, cause I've seen it on tv before and I thought - I would never ever get to do that."



Heavy Rescue Crew Member: "We're here for this, OK that's out job. Number one job is to go and assist people and mitigate their problems, but if they put themselves in a situation and the crew is tied up, and they were deliberate about putting themselves in the situation because they wanted to be rescued, what else is going on in the city that we're not able to go and help?"





CSFD Heavy Rescue Crew reaction to Pueblo rescue

The rescue crew wants to remind everyone to stay away from areas where water might collect if rain is in the forecast, saying weather can quickly impact multiple areas in southern Colorado.

"If you're talking raining here and it's not raining there, and we get the large influx of water here in town... That water is going to Fountain Creek and it's going to Pueblo."

If you have to be rescued from private property, you could potentially face trespassing charged.

The Pueblo Fire Department says they do not believe the two saved in this instance are being charged.

